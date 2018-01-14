Leslie Jones Dominates ‘Saturday Night Live’ as Oprah Winfrey

Leslie Jones played Oprah Winfrey twice on Saturday night’s Saturday Night Live episode, and Twitter loved the performance so much that she’s going to have to do it again.

During the “Weekend Update” segment, Jones played Winfrey and Chris Redd played her longtime partner, Stedman Graham.

During the week, Graham told the Los Angeles Times that Winfrey would “absolutely” run for president, but “it’s up to the people.” Calls for Winfrey to run for president grew after her speech at the Golden Globes last week.

After Colin Jost asked Winfrey/Jones if she was running, she avoided answering the question. Graham/Redd didn’t look too happy about that though.

“Oprah, you’re already very powerful…” Jost began.

“Haha, you don’t even know!” Graham/Redd said.

“Why would you ever do this?” Jost finished.

“I’ll tell you why Colin. I need to get white women back on track,” Winfrey/Jones replied. “Ever since I’ve been off the air, they’ve gotten out of control. They voted for Trump. They voted for Roy Moore. They kept 12 different shows about flipping houses on air. It’s a mess. Someone needs to took these women in the eye and tell them they deserve my three favorite things: love, respect and a new panini maker!”

When Jost asked Graham what his role would be if Winfrey became president, he said he would be the “First Stedman.”

As for who could beat Oprah in an election, there was only one answer: bread.

Winfrey also appeared at the end of the cold open, which featured Bill Murray as Steve Bannon. She refused to tell the faux Morning Joe if she was running, but said she is qualified because she’s a celebrity. Also, there’s only one job bigger than being president: being Oprah.

Jones’ performance was a big hit with Twitter. Here’s what Twitter users had to say about it.

Oh, and Leslie Jones’s Oprah impression is my new favorite out of her range of impressions. — Zachary Krishef (@ZarionKreena) January 14, 2018



I think that #LeslieJones characterizes #Oprah perfectly. She was in the cold open and again on the “Weekend Update” segment. It may be her best character so far. Absolute ringer. And deadly funny. #SNL — Mona (@Monaheart1229) January 14, 2018



