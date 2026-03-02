Legendary News Anchor Dead at 88: RIP to Rafael Pineda

Rafael Pineda, an iconic Univision journalist who was one of the longest-serving anchors in New York television history, has died in Florida at the age of 88. ABC 7 New York reports on his passing.

The Cuban-American Pineda anchored the news on the station, WXTV, from 1972 until he retired in 2013. At the time of his retirement, he held the record for longest-serving news anchor in the New York market.

He was a pioneer for generations of Spanish-language-television viewers in the Tri-State area in a time where diversity in broadcast journalism lacked. WXTV released a statement on his passing and impact.

“Univision 41 today announced with deep sadness the passing of Rafael Pineda, a longtime colleague, respected journalist, and pioneering voice in Hispanic media whose legacy helped shape Spanish-language journalism in the United States,” the station said in a statement. “Throughout his distinguished career, he was recognized for his integrity, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to the communities he served. He was among the first Hispanic television anchors to interview a sitting U.S. president, and his contributions to journalism earned him numerous honors.

Adriana Vargas-Sino, vice president of news for Univision 41, described Pineda as more than an anchor.

“He was a pillar of our newsroom and a trusted voice for generations of viewers,” Vargas-Sino said. “His commitment to journalistic excellence and his deep respect for our community set the standard for Spanish-language news in New York.”

Roberto Yañez, the senior vice president of content strategy and operations for the East Coast region for Univision spoke of his adoration for the beloved journalist, saying, “I had the privilege to work alongside Rafael. Every single day, he made it a point to walk the entire newsroom floor and personally greet each person before starting his work. He was a true gentleman – a respected journalist, deeply admired and loved by all who knew him,” Yanez said.

Pineda was born in Cuba in 1937. He emigrated to the United States before turning 20 and became an anchor at Channel 41 in 1972. Despite his retirement in 2013, news fans in the area constantly asked about him.

“If they gave me a chance to live my life again, I would do it exactly the same,” Pineda, talking in Spanish, said during an interview at the time of his retirement at age 77 in 2013. Referring to Channel 41, he said: “This was my family … here are my brothers, sisters … this is my house but with all of you.”