A Ton of Your Favorite TV Shows Are Leaving Netflix Next Month

We all know that Netflix is slowly moving towards streaming only exclusive content, and that point was made very clear with the recent news that the streaming service was losing its deals with Disney and Fox.

Unfortunately, this means that a ton of content will be leaving Netflix over the next year or so. To make matters even worse, many fan-favorite TV shows will be leaving the service in October.

On October 1, both Friday Night Lights and 30 Rock will be leaving Netflix for good. Both shows have been a staple for Netflix users for some time, and will certainly be considered huge losses for TV fans who have long-enjoyed the variety of programs on the service.

It would be great if those were the only two popular TV shows leaving on the first day of October, but that simply isn’t the case.

Malcolm in the Middle, My Name Is Earl, One Tree Hill, Prison Break, The Bernie Mac Show and The Wonder Years will all end their Netflix runs when October arrives.

As the month goes on, The Cleveland Show, Lie to Me, Bones, Louie and Family Guy will also make their exits from the streaming giant.

If you’re in the middle of binging any of these shows, it’s time to hunker down and finish while you can. In just a couple of weeks, the chance to watch them will be gone.

