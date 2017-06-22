Leah Remini Nominated For TCA Award

It’s shaping up to be a great year for Leah Remini!

A few weeks after being promoted to a series regular on the hit CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait, Remini was recognized by the Television Critics Association.

The actress and producer was nominated for the ‘Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming’ award, for her critically-adored Scientology documentary Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

The documentary tells the story of Remini’s troubled exit from the Church of Scientology. She used the film to show the dangers of religion, and how it affects those in Hollywood.

Thank you so much to the Television Critics Association for nominating our show. We are all honored! #TCAAwards #ScientologyTheAftermath pic.twitter.com/lrM1VVqGSs — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) June 20, 2017

After finishing the film, Remini appeared as a guest star on Kevin Can Wait, alongside her former TV husband Kevin James. The two starred on King of Queens together for a number of years.

The reception to guest spot was incredibly well-received, and Remini was then upgraded to series regular status heading into season two. Her role will get even bigger, now that Erinn Hayes has left the show.

The second season of Kevin Can Wait is currently filming, and fans will be able to see Remini and James return when the show premieres in September.

Photo Credit: Getty / Fred Lee