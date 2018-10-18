Leah Remini’s ‘Scientology and the Aftermath’ to Return Next Month

Leah Remini’s A&E documentary series Scientology and the Aftermath will make its return to television next month.

EW reports that the controversial series will air its season three premiere on Nov. 27.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Remini shared the news herself on Twitter, posting a photo of a promotional billboard for the series that she happened to pass.

While not much is known about the upcoming season of Scientology and the Aftermath, Remini had previously stated that there was a chance the show cold focus on other religions, such as Jehovah’s Witness.

“We’ve been getting an overwhelming amount of emails and people contacting us through [social media] about other cults that are similar [to Scientology], so I’m looking into that,” she explained.

Over the summer, Remini sat down and spoke with Ron Miscavige — a former Scientologist and the father of current Scientology leader David Miscavige — and spoke openly about how her series had been dealing with retaliation from Scientology members.

“It has been worse this season than any other season for us and for our contributors,” she stated. “They are kind of dialing up the attacks in that they’re going after people who are not used to this

“They’re going after people who are just good men and women who are saying, ‘Listen, I wasn’t a Scientologist, but I was willing to speak out,’ or, ‘I want to know where my family member is after watching Going Clear and listening to what happened to everyone at the [Scientology international headquarters] Gold Base,’” Remini continued.

“They’re getting stonewalled again and getting attacked by Scientology,” the actress then added. “This is happening every day.… Every day that we have filmed the show, there has been some kind of attack from either Scientology… or just regular parishioners that they’re activating to attack.”

An outspoken former Scientologist herself, Remini has consistently refused to back down from her fight and continued to be a bold critic of the group.

In another recent interview, she said that she believes Katie Holmes would lose custody of Suri Cruise — the daughter Holmes shares with her ex-husband, actor Tom Cruise — if the two women were to ever have a meeting.

“Trust me, Katie’s not allowed to have a meal with me, and we used to be close friends. She could lose custody of Suri,” Remini claimed, seeming to suggest that Scientology leadership might be utilizing the young girl as a way of keeping Holmes quiet about her time around the church. “It’s quite sick, really.”