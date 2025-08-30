Lead Actor Leaving His Show After 7 Seasons

After seven seasons, a lead actor is leaving his own show.

John Reardon missed most of the seventh season of Citytv’s Hudson & Rex due to health issues.

In December, Reardon revealed on Instagram that he was diagnosed with tonsillar cancer but was cancer-free. His diagnosis forced him to depart Hudson & Rex while Season 7 was in production, so he could begin treatments. Despite him playing the titular Detective Charlie Hudson, the show did not pause production, per TheDirect. Instead, his character was sent on a mission to find his brother. Just a month shy of the Season 7 finale in March, which left the door open for his return, Reardon took to Instagram to reflect on his time on the series and his cancer diagnosis, alongside his audition tape for the Canadian procedural.

“Missing #newfoundland and all my friends on @hudsonandrex it was hard not to be there with them while they continued to make the show great!” he wrote. “I am happy to say, though, that I am cancer-free and have been cleared to go back to work in full capacity! Feeling strong and very appreciative. I am overwhelmed by the response I’ve had from fans around the world, saying how important the show is to them, and the well wishes. The show has truly been the dedication of my last 7 years, as well as my family’s, who continue to support me in the endeavor to bring you more shows.”

While it seemed like Reardon could return since he’s doing well, a Citytv spokesperson has confirmed that he will not be in Season 8. Instead, Game of Thrones star Luke Roberts will be coming aboard as Detective Mark Hudson, Charlie’s brother. Production is underway for the new season in St. John’s, Newfoundland, and is set to premiere this fall.

Premiering in 2019, Hudson & Rex is based on the Austrian-Italian drama Kommissar Rex. The series centers on Reardon’s Detective Charlie Hudson, a policeman in the Major Crimes Division of the St. John’s Police Department in Newfoundland who becomes partners with a German Shepherd in the K-9 unit under tragic circumstances. The series also stars Mayko Nguyen, Kevin Hanchard, and Justin Kelly, as well as the German Shepherd Diesel Vom Burgimwald. A premiere date for Season 8 of Hudson & Rex has not been announced, but expect it on Citytv later this year.