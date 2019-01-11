‘Law & Order: SVU’ Surprises With Shocking Murder Twist in ‘Plastic’

The first Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode of 2019 did not disappoint, featuring a bizarre twist in trademark SVU style.

In “Plastic,” Royal Pains star Mark Feuerstein played Dr. Heath Barron, a charismatic plastic surgeon and TV star who likes to have rough sex with his girlfriend, Sadie Parker (Alyssa Sutherland). When Ava (Willa Fitzgerald), one of the women they try to have a threesome with accuses them of rape, the detectives get a warrant to search their home. They find USB drives with recordings of their sexual encounters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While digging, a tech team finds an encrypted video that appears to show an underage girl named Cici being forced to perform oral sex on Barron. This leads the detectives on an investigation to find the missing girl. They find the exact location where the video was filmed, where there are wooden slats on the wall. After breaking it open, a body falls out to reveal a girl.

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) then realizes that Cici is actually Sadie, another twist that surprised fans, because it means the identity of the deceased girl is still unknown.

After looking at a photo of the deceased, Sadie says the girl is named Moira, whom she met at a bowling alley in Brooklyn. They went up to the home with Barron. The next day, she woke up and Moira was gone. Barron said Moira went home, and Barron was putting up paneling on the wall to stop a leak.

Benson told Sadie the truth, though. Barron is looking for the perfect woman, and that’s why he keeps bringing other women into bed with them. While Rollins (Kelli Giddish) interviewed Barron, Sadie told Benson what they did with Ava.

In the end, Sadie/Cici agreed to testify against Barron and she reunited with her father. However, the identity of the murdered girl was not completely resolved. They found two Moiras who went missing around the time the video was filmed.

Fans at home were stunned by the murder twist, which came at the midway point of the episode.

“SVU never jumps out the gate with the good stuff. They always ease into it. Nonetheless. It was good,” one fan wrote.

“Whyyy am I crying at #SVU?? I did not see that coming! I was wondering why he kept saying “What the hey…” Man,” another wrote.

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air on NBC at 10 p.m. ET Thursdays.

Photo credit: NBC