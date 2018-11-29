‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Reveals How Long He’ll Stay on the NBC Series

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T has revealed how long he plans to stay on NBC’s hit police-procedural series.

While appearing with his SVU co-star Mariska Hargitay on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ice-T revealed how he plans to stay as long as Hargitay does.

“To be on a show that, you know, everyone likes each other. Everyone gets along, 20 years is a long time,” he confessed. “It’s a very cool work environment. Mariska’s the best… I’m happy and I’m not going nowhere until she’s gone.”

The stars also opened up about meeting for the first time, with Hargitay saying that she was anxious about being introduced to him two decades ago.

“Well, I was so nervous to meet Ice-T,” she shared. “He was OG. He was, like, the man. He was, like, the rapper… So he came on the show and he was the sweetest, kindest, most open… it was such a joy. And for 20 years it’s been an education for me.”

Fallon also asked Ice-T about his recent breakfast food controversy, when the actor admitted online that he had never eaten a bagel or drank coffee.

“I just never ate one!” Ice-T replied. “So I ate one the other day. I actually did a commercial the other day for a dating site called Coffee Meets Bagel or something and basically I ate one and it tasted like, I ate one bite, and it felt like I ate a whole loaf of bread. Why would I eat an unsweetened doughnut? I’m OK with it. Coffee’s cool. I’m good. I like jelly doughnuts. Let’s keep it moving.”

Ice-T’s bagel and coffee controversy began on Nov. 9, when the star tweeted, “I’ve never eaten a Bagel in my life…“

After that, many Twitter users began to tweet at the rapper with surprise that he had lived in New York City for so long and never eaten a bagel.

Lol. I’ve never eaten a Bagel in my life… //t.co/1a4jtL9qTP — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 9, 2018

“White people.. Don’t lose your [f—ing] minds because I’ve never eaten a Bagle..[sic] Take it easy…. [laughing out loud],” he subsequently tweeted, adding fuel to the fire by then saying, “I’ve never drank a cup of Coffee either… Go CRAZY!!!”

As he mentioned, Ice-T has since tried both items and seems fairly indifferent to each of them.