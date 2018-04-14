‘Law & Order: SVU’: Alexandra Cabot Returns on Tuesday Night’s Episode

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will welcome back Alexandra Cabot (Stephanie March) on Tuesday night’s episode.

Longtime SVU fans will remember Cabot as the team’s first assistant district attorney dating back to season 1. She has had an on-and-off history with the department and appears to be coming back for a guest appearance in the next episode, entitled “Sunk Cost Fallacy.”

The episode will see the SVU and Lieutenant Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) reunite with Cabot while searching for an abducted woman and her daughter. A preview spot for the episode teases that Cabot may be doing some sort of illegal activity to seek justice, but it is not clear what she is doing.

No other details about her connection to the case or what she has been up to in recent years has been revealed.

What we do know about her involvement in the episode comes from a handful of photos released from the episode.

In one scene Cabot is shown keeping a low profile in casual wear as she meets up with Benson in a parking lot.

In another scene, Cabot is in her typical wardrobe at the SVU headquarters. She is shown talking to Benson and Det. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish).

Elsewhere, it is shown that Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Peter Scanavino) is involved in a rough accident that leaves him bloodied and treated by medical professionals.

March appears to be excited about returning to her former stopping grounds for the episode. She talked with Us Weekly about what convinced her to return. It turns out, all it took was a text message from Hargitay.

“Mariska just texted me and she said, ‘Do you want to do an episode?’ And I said, ‘Sure,’” March said. “I hadn’t even read the script. We’ve been friends for a long time. I thought, ‘Yeah. Actually, great. As long as it doesn’t conflict with my kids’ spring break, let’s do it.’ And then it worked out perfectly and it was such a joy to be back on set.

She continued, “It was great. It was really, really fun. It was like a homecoming. One of the reasons that I love it is that despite the fact that the show has been on for so long, all of the cast members and all of the crew members, they’re so committed. Nobody is phoning it in. Nobody is pretending.”

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. All past episodes of the show are available to stream on Hulu. Season 15-18 are available to stream on Netflix.

Photo Credit: NBC / Peter Kramer