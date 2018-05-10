‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 19 Wraps Production

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was officially wrapped production on season 19, according to Mariska Hargitay.

Hours before NBC greenlit season 20 of the crime drama, the lead actress took to a photo of the cast and crew celebrating in the show’s courtroom set.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Mile 19 of who knows how many,” Hargitay wrote. “Running strong. Your stamina, your perseverance, and relentless forward movement blow me away. So proud to run with you.”

Mile 19 of who knows how many. Running strong. Your stamina, your perseverance, and relentless forward movement blow me away. So proud to run with you. #WolfPack #ThatsAWrap pic.twitter.com/3YFPYptZcS — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) May 9, 2018

The shown had wrapped up exterior scenes on the two-hour season 19 finale back on May 4, according the SVU writers’ Twitter account.

They shared a behind-the-scenes snap as the show prepared to finish its interior work. That two-part episode will air on May 23, with a previous filmed episode airing on May 16.

And just like that… the last exterior scene of #SVU Season 19! Check out the two hour season finale directed by @AlexChapple2 and penned by @Noochone & @JulieMartinSVU. #RememberMe & #RememberMeToo airs on 5/23 @ 9pm on #NBC pic.twitter.com/O5xCzp1F1U — SVU Writers Room (@SVUWritersRoom) May 4, 2018

News broke on Wednesday night that not that NBC chose to renew SVU, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med for new seasons.

Ice-T was the first cast member to acknowledge the renewal on social media.

The rapper-turned actor, who plays Detective Odafin Tutuola on the show, seems excited at the news and shared a stylish photo of himself to convey that.

“FYI: SVU has OFFICIALLY been picked up for Season 20,” he wrote. “Run and tell that!”

FYI: SVU has OFFICIALLY been picked up for Season #20 Run and tell that! pic.twitter.com/EuiKPTi96n — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 10, 2018

The show’s official Twitter account also celebrated the news using a fun teaser for the new season.

The show’s typical intro plays, which a season 20 graphic popping up as title card’s signature “dun dun” notes hit.

“We’re not DUN DUN yet,” the account posted. “SVU returns for Season 20 on NBC.”

The account also playfully changed their display name to “Law & Order: SV-RENEWED.”

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. All past episodes of the show are available to stream on Hulu. Seasons 15-18 are available to stream on Netflix.

Photo Credit: NBC