‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans React to Sam Waterston’s Return

Sam Waterston made his grand return to the world of Law & Order with a guest role on Wednesday night’s episode of Law & Order:Special Victims Unit.

Fans were loving Waterston back in character as attorney Jack McCoy, who appeared on the original Law & Order series from season 5 until its conclusion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McCoy first appeared to give some advice to attorney Peter Stone (Philip Winchester), who previously appeared on Chicago Justice, as he entered SVU‘s jurisdiction to practice. He then gave advice to Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza) who was dealing with a tough case that challenged involving a child who was virtually brain-dead.

He later faced off against Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) when Barba gets tried for murdering the child.

Regardless of the drama, fans wanted were excited to see the Law & Order veteran back in action.

See some of the reactions below.

Jack the OG!!!! — sue🇨🇦 (@SunPalmOcean) February 8, 2018

Jack has advice for everyone. I love it. — Emma Tiede (@Justicerocks11) February 8, 2018

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Michael Parmelee