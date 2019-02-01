‘Law & Order: SVU’: Rollins Makes Major Relationship Decision Ahead of Giving Birth

While the rest of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit team had to handle a tragic story of a father and his daughters, Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) welcomed her second child and made a major life choice.

Early in “A Story of More Woe,” Rollins went into labor and was rushed to the hospital. Once there, Dr. Al Pollack (George Newbern) arrives and proposes marriage on the spot.

Rollins does not immediately answer, but she later decides not to marry him because she does not love him.

At the end of the episode, after the SVU team solved their case, Rollins had her baby. The episode ended with the gang meeting Rollins at the hospital to meet her new baby daughter.

Al was introduced this season, and was desperate to get back with Rollins. In “Mea Culpa,” he even asked if they could move in together. However, Rollins was never able to forgive him for not being faithful to her before.

This is Rollins’ second daughter. She is also them other of Jessie Rollins, whose father is Lieutenant Declan Murphy (Donal Logue). Although Declan is still alive, he has not been seen since the 2015 episode “Community Policing.”

Rollins’ pregnancy coincided with Giddish’s real pregnancy. It was the second time the actress’ real-life pregnancy was written into the show. Giddish and her husband, Lawrence Faulborn, welcomed their second baby in November.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September 2018, Giddish said her SVU co-star, Mariska Hargitay, has been helpful with advice for juggling work and being a mother. Hargitay, who has played Olivia Benson for 20 years, has three children with husband, Peter Hermann.

“Mariska’s given me advice and I sit and take it because, you know, she’s got a great family and she [creates] a great family for us at SVU,” Giddish said. “If it weren’t for her setting that tone, it would be a much much different place to work.”

After Giddish’s first child, son Ludo, was born in 2016, he ended up playing Rollins’ daughter on the show. At the time, Giddish said motherhood changed Rollins.

“Man, I just think, she has no tolerance for — I think we saw in one episode — just no tolerance for misguided behavior. It just went down to zero tolerance for anybody who has kids and still behaves in a way that would put them in jeopardy,” she told E! News. “Everyone’s asking her if it mellowed her out. I think it probably did. We shall see.”

The next episode of SVU, “The Flying Dutchman,” airs on NBC at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 7.

