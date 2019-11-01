‘Law & Order: SVU’: Olivia Benson’s Long-Lost Family Member Dies After She Rejects Him

In this week’s episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, someone from Benson’s past reached out for her help. Olivia’s estranged half-brother Simon Marsden (guest star Michael Weston), who fans have not seen since Season 13, wanted her to help him. Unfortunately, Benson did not believe he really wanted to change and he met a dark fate.

In “Murdered at a Bad Address,” most of the SVU team was occupied with the assault of teenage girl, Lupe, in the projects. The rape kit matched DNA linked to a double murder from more than 16 years ago. Two men were convicted for the rape, but the team discovered there was possibly a third person involved in the crime who was never caught. The DNA led them to Tim (Happy Anderson), whose voice Lupe remembered. In the end, the wrongly accused murderer was released after 16 years in prison. Tim agreed to plead guilty to the murders.

Meanwhile, Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) was dealing with her family issue. At the very beginning of the episode, Simon found Olivia walking along the street with Noah. He said he has not seen his kids in years. Olivia was apprehensive about spending time with him, but Simon’s suggestion that Noah get to know his uncle made her rethink her position. Simon insisted he has been clean for five years now.

Benson and Noah waited for Simon at a restaurant, but he never showed up. Benson called him and told him she knew it was a bad idea and to never contact her again.

While interviewing Lupe during the investigation, Benson got a sudden call about a family emergency. She went to the morgue, where she had to identify a body – Simon’s body. Dr. Melinda Warner (Tamara Tunie) told Olivia Simon was telling the truth. He really was sober. He died after overdosing on dangerous drugs. Benson broke down in tears.

“You must have been close,” Warner said.

“Not really… he was my only family,” Benson said.

Rollins (Kelli Giddish) later asked Benson what was up, and she told her about Simon’s death.

“When he didn’t show for lunch, I left him a message and I told him not to call me. What if my message was the last thing he heard?” Benson asked.

“You don’t know that. The life he led, more likely… it was… just his time,” Rollins said.

Benson nodded.

This is Simon’s first appearance since the Season 13 episode “Child’s Welfare.” He is the son of Joseph Hollister, Benson’s biological father. In “Child’s Welfare,” it was revealed that Simon was now living in New York and had a daughter with Tracey Harrison. He lived with Tracey, their daughter Olivia and her son Ty. Simon and Tracey fought Child Protective Services to keep custody of their children. While Tracey kept custody, Simon was banned from seeing them unsupervised for three years.

New episodes of SVU air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

