Here’s Why ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Isn’t Airing for Two Weeks

NBC viewers accustomed to seeing Lt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and company solve crimes on Wednesday nights will unfortunately be disappointed by the next two weeks’ programming schedule.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit won’t air Wednesday night or on Nov. 22.

Wednesday night’s episode was pushed due to The Voice‘s third “playoff” round airing instead. All the show’s judges, except Miley Cyrus, have narrowed their teams down to three singers each. This extra playoff night will be used to accommodate Cyrus’ team.

Then the Nov. 22 episode time slot will be taken up by a Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving special.

This is especially disappointing for fans, as they’ve already had to miss one new episode this season due the World Series ratings competition.

SVU will return to fans’ screens with the Nov. 29 episode, entitled “Something Happened.” The episode will focus on Benson interviewing a victim played by Melora Walters, who is said to recount a “mysterious and emotional story.”

When there aren’t conflicts, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Michael Parmelee