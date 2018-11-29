‘Law & Order: SVU’ Mid-Season Finale Sneak Peek: Benson Goes Head-to-Head Against 2 Suspects

In a new sneak peek at Law & Order: SVU’s mid-season finale, Benson is seen going head-to-head against two suspects.

The clip shared exclusively by E! News sees Mariska Hargitay’s character facing off against Judd Hirsch and Wallace Shawn, two Hollywood legends who play brothers in the episode.

A man they both knew has been missing for days and they are allegedly the last two people to have seen him, but they deny it. Benson isn’t buying their story, however, and her interrogation with them gets heated as she makes it clear that she plans to find out what exactly happened.

Most will recognize Hirsch from his roles on series’ such as Taxi, Numb3rs, and the recently cancelled Superior Donuts. The iconic actor has also starred in number of films as well, with the most recognizable being the ’90s classic sci-fi film Independence Day.

Shawn has also been acting for many years, with his roles in The Princess Bride and Clueless being his most notable. He is also the voice of the lovable dinosaur Rex in the Toy Story franchise.

The new episode — titled “Alta Knockers” — is a part of Law & Order: SVU’s historic Season 20, something that the series has been celebrating since the beginning of the season.

Debuting in 1999, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has tied with both Gunsmoke and the original Law & Order series as the longest-running scripted live-action American primetime series.

There is currently no projected ending for the series, so it will very likely top its competitors very soon.

Notably, NBC chairman Robert Greenblatt previously stated that the network is very happy with the show’s ongoing success, and that they are happy to keep doing the show as long as Hargitay is on-board.

The star also previously spoke about the shows iconic 20th season, saying that saying that she was “still processing it because it’s a lifetime of processing.”

“I’m just so full of gratitude and so excited that I get to do what I love to do every day,” she added. “When you’re just in it, it’s hard to fully take it in. So I’m just grateful for this role, for this part, for [Dick Wolf’s] vision and that I’ve gotten to mine a character for so long that is still deeply challenging to me and inspiring to me and necessary and timely, and I think truly changing the culture.”

The Law & Order: SVU mid-season finale airs tonight, Thursday, Nov. 29, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.