'Law & Order: SVU' Teases 'Bumps' For Rollins and Carisi's Relationship Ahead of Kelli Giddish's Departure

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24 will start off with the mega-crossover with Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime, but after that, things get really testy for Capt. Olivia Benson and her team. Benson will have her hands full with a new chief, played by Narcos star Maurice Compte. Meanwhile, A.D.A. Sonny Carisi and Det. Amanda Rollins will see their story eventually come to a close as Kelli Giddish is leaving.

In the second episode of Season 24 is when Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her squad can go back to solving sex crimes cases themselves. After a case involving gang activity arises in The Bronx, Benson clashes with the SVU chief there, played by Compte. She is also impressed by Bronx detective Grace Muncy (Queen of the South star Molly Burnett), who Benson will bring into her own SVU, new showrunner David Graziano told TVInsider.

Hargitay, who serves as an executive producer on the show, suggested the writers have Benson look "inward to recognize her trauma... and heal herself," executive producer Julie Martin told TVInsider. Benson's goal is to "become a better captain, friend, and mother, and possibly consider a relationship." This storyline could involve bringing up Benson's torture at the hand of William Lewis (Pablo Schreiber) back in Seasons 14 and 15, and how she still feels abandoned by Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).

Those stores all sound interesting, but fans are really going to be watching every move Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Rollins (Giddish) make in the first few episodes of the season. Martin teased "bumps" in the road for Rollisi. However, "their love will prevail," Martin assured. Martin shared a similar sentiment on Twitter on Aug. 24, moments after Giddish confirmed she was leaving SVU. "Rollisi will have a happy ending. Stay tuned," she promised.

Giddish joined the show in Season 13 and was a key part in keeping the show alive post-Stabler. She has become an integral part of the series, and Season 23 saw her finally start the romantic relationship with Carisi that many wanted to see. However, on Aug. 24, Giddish announced she was suddenly leaving the series. It has since been reported that Giddish didn't want to leave. Instead, sources told Variety that NBC was looking to "keep the show as up to date and current as possible." Hargitay reportedly tried to use her executive producer power to keep Giddish on the show, but the decision was already made. Giddish didn't hint at the behind-the-scenes drama in her announcement.

"Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life," Giddish wrote. "I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

SVU Season 24 debuts on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. The first episode is the middle part of the three-show crossover, which features a case that weaves in characters from every current Law & Order series. SVU is available to stream on Hulu and Peacock.