'Law & Order: SVU' Fans Stunned After Major Kiss Finally Happens

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 22 finale packed in a major last-second surprise that fans have been waiting years to finally see. Det. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) at long last finally kissed A.D.A. Dominick Carisi (Peter Scanavino) at the very end. They couldn't let the romantic vibe of Fin and Phoebe's party go to waste.

At the end of the episode, everyone gathered for what they presumed to be Fin (Ice-T) and Phoebe's (Jennifer Esposito) wedding. Instead, the two decided against marrying, instead agreeing they were happy enough without making it official. This meant Carisi never had to read the vows he spent days working on. Rollins still asked to hear it though.

"A partnership is a lot like a marriage. You fight. You make up," Carisi said. "But at the end of the day, you always have each other's backs. And if you had to you'd take a bullet for each other. A bond like that... that never goes away." Rollins was in tears by this point, as she recalled the years she and Carisi worked together. Carisi couldn't believe she was crying and went to wipe her tears as she laughed. "Carisi?" "What?" Rollins then kissed Carisi, a scene that left Benson (Mariska Hargitay) smiling. Stabler (Christopher Meloni) walked up, telling Benson that Fin and Phoebe made a good couple.

"How'd they meet?" Stabler asked. "She's a cop... his first partner," Benson replied. "To partners," she said as the two clinked wine glasses. The episode faded to black, ending the season. SVU will be back for Season 23 in the fall though. Scroll on to see how fans reacted to the major kiss they have been waiting for.