‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Have Words After New Finale Tweet Comes Out

Thursday night’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit put in motion the events for next week’s Season 20 finale, especially with a final scene featuring disgraced district attorney Rob Miller (Titus Welliver) that creeped out viewers.

After Lt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the SVU team solved the sexual assault of Councilwoman Nahla Nasar (Nazneen Contractor) in a synagogue, she decided to take Noah to a restaurant. While there, Noah noticed a bearded man was watching them eat. Miller approached them and touched Benson on the shoulder. As Miller left the scene, Benson looked even more disgusted than she did when she learned Miller was out on bail earlier in the episode.

SVU fans are very protective of Benson, and after the SVU writers room shared a GIF of the scene, they lashed out at Miller.

What could go wrong? Don’t miss that Law & Order: #SVU Season 20 Finale next week…#TrueOrFalseSVU pic.twitter.com/eG8ZbbPeDY — SVU Writers Room (@SVUWritersRoom) May 10, 2019

“Did he really… And he touched her shoulder…?! U don’t touch Benson!!!” one fan wrote.

“Don’t touch her. You’re not friends. Don’t even try to come for her…you piece of [censored emoji],” another fan added, alongside a Stabler GIF.

One look from @welliver_titus is equal to 46 pages of dialogue!!.

📃📃📃📃📄📄📄📄📑📄📄📄📄📃📃📃📃📃📑📑📑📑📑📑📑📑📑📑📃📃📃📃📃📃📃📃📃📃📃📃📃📃📃📃📑📄☝🏼😠 — BOBBY G. (@BobbyGBklyn) May 10, 2019

The season finale will cap off the story involving Miller, who was accused or rape. Benson is afraid he will get away with the crime, and there could be more danger in the Season 20 finale “End Game.”

In the episode, a teenager is found dead in the Hudson River and Benson has reason to believe Miller is connected to it, even though she cannot prove it. A.D.A. Stone (Philip Winchester) only has circumstantial evidence, but he still takes the case to trial to keep Miller from destroying other lives.

I said it once, & I’ll say it again: Rob Miller is like the tv crime version of Hunger game’s President Snow! I mean the beard, that ‘trying to be friendly but after you” attitude. I think he’s been one of the best SVU villians that we’ve had in a while! #TrueOrFalseSVU #SVU pic.twitter.com/TzwIW2cgiX — 🌹 (@SarahSunset) May 10, 2019

“End Game” will be the last episode featuring Stone, as Winchester announced he will not be returning for Season 21.

“Sadly for me, Peter stone and his ‘the facts don’t care about you’re feelings’ attitude will not be returning,” the actor wrote on Twitter on March 29. “A huge tip of the hat to my amazing fans and not so big of fans. You ALL make me work harder. Thank you! See you on the next adventure.”

Winchester added, “I want to congratulate the cast and crew of [SVU] for making history today. Also to thank everyone for two great seasons. I have learned much and enjoyed being part of an elite unit. Here’s to you all and a historic run.”

NBC announced in March that SVU would be coming back in Fall 2019 for a record 21st season. It will break the 20-season tie the show held with the original Law & Order and Gunsmoke.

“As SVU moves into its third decade, Mariska has become an iconic figure as a star, advocate and crusader for women,” creator Dick Wolf said in a statement in March. “She is an enduring champion of the movement to end sexual violence, and dozens of episodes have dealt with the very same issues that have shifted into the spotlight in this country in the past two years. Mariska is a delight as #1 on the call sheet and, to me, a true friend.”

