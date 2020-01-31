TV Shows

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Delivers Call for Suicide Awareness With Deeply Personal Olivia Benson Story

'Law & Order: SVU' Delivers Call for Suicide Awareness With Deeply Personal Olivia Benson Story

This week’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit delivered a specific message to its viewers, raising awareness of suicide among police officers and sexual assault victims. The story brought back Captain Olivia Benson‘s ex-boyfriend Ed Tucker, played by guest star John Burke. Unfortunately, the episode came to a tragic end, leaving fans at home shocked.

“The Longest Night of Rain” began with a party, as Tucker invited Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to his retirement party. There, she learned Tucker got married and was prepared to start a new life outside internal affairs. However, things took a turn when former officer Rachel Wilson (Holly Robinson Pete) arrived and accused Tucker of ignoring her rape report. Afterward, Wilson went back to her car and took her own life.

Investigating Rachel’s case brought Benson and Tucker back together again, forcing Tucker to come clean about several things to Benson. At one point, he told Benson he is dying of cancer, which is why he needed to make things right for Rachel.

While the SVU team succeeded in getting Gary Wald (Michael Gaston) for assaulting Rachel, suicides continued throughout the police department. Even Officer Kat Azar’s (Jamie Gray Hyder) former sergeant took his own life after they talked to him about what happened in the vice squad.

The victory at the end was short-lived. Tucker took his own life as well.

“He took his own life with his old .38,” Benson told Fin (Ice-T). “I just don’t know what to do with that.”

“There’s nothing you can do, Liv. It just is,” Fin said.

“He left his wife a letter, his pension, his benefits… He told her that he didn’t want her to spend the best years of her life taking care of a dying man,” Benson said through tears. “He had brain cancer.”

“I didn’t know,” Fin said. “But suffering, Liv… It’s not how we want to be remembered.”

“I know… I know,” Benson said. “It’s just a lot of rain in one place.”

Fin offered to drive Benson home, but she asked for a minute to collect herself. After Fin left her office, Benson took out a picture of herself with Tucker, smiling in Paris. The episode ended with Benson looking at that photo before providing information on contacting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Photo credit: Heidi Gutman/NBC

