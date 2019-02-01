‘Law & Order: SVU’ Assault Plot Takes a Shocking Twist

This week’s episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit lived up to its title when the murder of a father is pinned on one of his daughters and the case turns out to be more twisted than expected.

In “A Story of More Woe,” Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) tried to help two teenage sisters — Laura (Talitha Eliana Bateman) and Britney (Zoe Margaret Colletti) after their father is killed. During the investigation, the medical examiner discovers that some of the evidence does not add up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Within the first 10 minutes of the episode, the older sister, Britney, confesses to the killing of her father as she was told by her sister, Laura that he was molesting her. Meanwhile, the SVU team discovers that their father’s friend Greg Callahan (Alex Kramer) would become their legal guardian if he dies.

To make things more confusing, the SVU team discovered the documents granting Greg guardianship was fake because one of the daughter’s middle names was misspelled. Then, Laura admitted to loving Greg.

Greg’s girlfriend told Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Finn (Ice-T) that Greg helped the girls even before their father died, noting that the Laura and Greg read Romeo and Juliet together. Benson later confronted Laura, who was still convinced she and Greg will get married and they love each other.

Britney eventually realized the situation she was in after Benson told her Greg was pulling all the strings behind the scenes. Greg manipulated Laura, who in turn manipulated Britney. With this in mind, Britney agreed to meet with Greg at diner to get more information out of him. During the conversation, Greg lied to Britney. The SVU team jumped into action when they saw Britney stab Greg.

Britney only stabbed Greg with a butter knife in his cheek, leaving him well enough to scream, “She stabbed me!”

“Shut up, she should have killed you,” Finn told him.

Benson tried to calm Britney down, and she and Finn later spoke about her seeking counseling and therapy.

While one family ended up in ruins this week, another grew. Rollins (Kelli Giddish) had her second baby. Rollins is also the mother of Jesse Rollins, who appeared in “Man Down” and “Zero Tolerance” this season.

SVU is now in its 20th season, and will break the all-time season record for a primetime drama with Gunsmoke and the original Law & Order if it is renewed for a 21st season. In the next episode, “The Flying Dutchman,” Stone (Philip Winchester) prosecutes a woman for killing her abusive husband, and Benson comes to terms with testifying against her.

New SVU episodes air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC