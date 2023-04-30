'Law & Order': McCoy's Daughter to Appear in Season 22 Finale

The upcoming season finale will see McCoy's own daughter come into the mix, and she's going to be some competition. According to TVLine, in "Open Wounds," airing on Thursday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET, after a senator is gunned down at his daughter's wedding, McCoy pushes for a severe sentence, but the defense attorney he's up against is his daughter. Like father, like daughter, it seems, and it's going to be one case to look forward to.

He hasn't had the best relationship with his daughter, so it's going to be interesting to see what their dynamic is like when they're going up against each other. We haven't seen or heard of her very often throughout the years, so this will really be the first time that we're getting to know her. The fact that they are on the same case that involves someone being attacked at his daughter's wedding, it's fate.

With her being included in the Season 22 finale, this could be a good way to set up her potentially being on the series a little more. However, that also probably depends on how the finale ends. This will be one fascinating finale for Law & Order to look forward to, though, because I'm not sure how Jack McCoy will be able to get through this case, knowing that his daughter is on the opposing team.

Since there are still a few episodes left until the finale, it would be interesting to see if the series sets up the return of McCoy's daughter, whether it be a phone call or a trip to the city. Whatever happens, and however it happens, this is one family reunion that will not want to be missed. Though fingers crossed that it all ends on a good note for the both of them, and maybe it will turn into a somewhat regular thing for them.

Along with McCoy's daughter showing up, Price empathizes with the defendant over a shared trauma despite trying to stay neutral. This case isn't going to be easy for anyone, but if anyone could get through it, it would be the Law & Order team. It's unfortunate that they're appearing in less episodes next season due to budget cuts, but hopefully, this won't be the last time for a while we see them all together. At the very least, hopefully, McCoy's daughter will still come back every once in a while.