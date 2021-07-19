'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season 2 Production Begins With Sneak Peek Video

✖

Detective Elliot Stabler is back in New York and ready to stamp out more organized crime. On Monday, series star Chris Meloni confirmed that production on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 is officially underway! The exciting news comes just a month after the series aired its Season 1 finale on NBC.

Meloni made the exciting announcement on Instagram alongside a first-look video from the set. Humorously sharing that it was the "first day of school" on Season 2, the seconds-long video gave little away. In the behind-the-scenes video, Meloni could be heard giving a few excited "woots" as the crew got to work, with crew members also heard clapping. Along with Meloni, those on set also included series showrunner, Ilene Chaiken. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and on-set safety protocols that have been enacted to allow production to safely resume, all of those on set were seen wearing face masks.

Originally premiering on April 1 of this year, Organized Crime finds Stabler returning to the New York City Police Department after initially retiring 10 years ago. After suffering a personal tragedy, he rejoins the NYPD ranks and is picked to lead an elite squad to stop crime syndicates in the Big Apple. The series' debut season was a major success. At the time of its Season 2 renewal in May, Organized Crime averaged 5.2 million viewers and a 0.9 Live+Same Day rating, ranking the show No. 4 n the demo among NBC's 13 dramas that TV season. The show's series premiere earned 7.9 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating.

Unlike previous Law & Order entries, Organized Crime takes up a very different format by following a single case throughout the entire season, a format Chaiken told Entertainment Weekly will continue in Season 2. Chaiken noted, however, storylines from Season 1 will still continue throughout the new episodes, telling the outlet, "when we come back in the fall, we will begin a new story. But that doesn't mean we're simply going to drop these threads." However, franchise creator Dick Wolf said on a call with reporters weeks before the Season 2 renewal that Season 2 would likely consist of three eight-episode arcs, for a total of 24 episodes. According to TVLine, Wolf said, "The first third of the season is The Godfather. The second third is American Gangster. And the last third is Scarface."

Along with Meloni, Organized Crime also stars Dylan McDermott, Daniele Moné Truitt, Tamara Taylor, and Ainsley Seiger. Season 2 is reportedly set to consist of more cross-over events with Law & Order: SVU. Law & Order: Organized Crime is set to premiere on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. ET following the two-hour SVU Season 23 premiere at 8 p.m. ET.