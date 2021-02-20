'Law & Order: Organized Crime': Newcomer Ainsley Seiger Joins Christopher Meloni 'SVU' Spinoff

✖

The cast for Law & Order: Organized Crime is still taking shape, just over two months before the show will finally debut. Newcomer Ainsley Seiger landed a lead role on the show opposite Christopher Meloni, who is playing Elliot Stabler for the first time in a decade on the new series. Four other actors have joined the show in recurring parts, Charlotte Sullivan, Nick Creegan, Ben Chase, and Jaylin Fletcher, reports Deadline.

Law & Order: Organized Crime will launch on Thursday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET, following a crossover with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. During this week's SVU episode, NBC aired the first Organized Crime preview, which appeared to show Stabler apologizing to someone for being away from the NYPD for so long. "You know how much time has passed that you can’t reach out? Days turn into months turn into years and I just kept waiting for the right moment," Stabler said in the clip.

Organized Crime begins with Stabler rejoining the NYPD after a personal tragedy. He is chosen to lead an elite squad tasked with stopping organized crime syndicates in New York City. Law & Order franchise mastermind Dick Wolf created the new show. Ilene Chaiken is serving as showrunner and Fred Berner directed the premiere. Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor (Bones), and Danielle Mone Truitt (Rebel) were previously cast. NBC has not released any details on the other characters yet.

Organized Crime will be Seiger's first television credit. She recently graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Arts and has appeared in short films. She celebrated her casting on Instagram, sharing the headline and simply adding, "DUN DUN" in the caption.

Sullivan is a veteran of television procedurals. She starred as Gail Peck on ABC's Rookie Blue and had a recurring role as Anna Turner on Chicago Fire. She also starred in a 2013 episode of Blue Bloods. More recently, she starred in the Canadian drama Mary Kills People. As for Creegan, he had a recurring role on OWN's David Makes Man.

Chase starred in The Last Thing He Wanted, the Netflix movie directed by Dee Rees and starring Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe, and Ben Affleck. His other credits include A Call to Spy and Monsterland. Fletcher starred in Whitney Cummings' The Female Brain with Deon Cole and Sofia Vergara and Saturday Church. He starred as Miles on Snowpiercer and appeared in Lifetime's A Very Merry Toy Story. He also stars in Netflix's upcoming Clickbait.