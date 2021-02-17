✖

Law & Order: Organized Crime has cast Danielle Moné Truitt as a series regular opposite Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor, Deadline reported Tuesday. As NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spinoff series gets back to filming in New York after a pause in production earlier this month due to a positive COVID-19 test, Moné Truitt has officially joined the cast, although her character details have yet to be released.

Organized Crime, set to premiere April 1 at 10 p.m. after a crossover episode with Law & Order: SVU at 9 p.m. that same night, features Meloni's return to the beloved character Elliot Stabler, returning to the NYPD after a devastating personal loss. Stabler will take charge of the organized crime unit as he builds up an elite task force to dismantle the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates.

Moné Truitt celebrated her casting on Instagram after the announcement, writing she was "beyond excited" for the opportunity and "grateful to be [starring] amongst some veterans in the game!" The Rebel star added that this was her "first major straight offer," in the industry, which was a huge deal after "pounding the pavement" in the industry for more than a decade. "God continues to bust me upside my head with amazing opportunities and I be like 'For real Lord?!?!' And He be like 'Yep!'" she wrote.

This will be Meloni's first return to the character of Stabler since his SVU exit in 2011 after 12 seasons. In July after his return was announced, the Wet Hot American Summer actor told Entertainment Tonight that a "certain piece" fell into place that opened him up to reprising the character. "For me, there were just personal things that I was like, 'You know, now is a good time.' That was it. There was nothing secret. It just was effortlessly correct," he said of returning to the Law & Order franchise after a decade. "It's one of these [things where] I felt like I believed in the stars and all that… I'd go, 'Oh, the stars are telling me you know but because it was just right.'"

Getting back on camera with former co-star and longtime friend Mariska Hargitay was another bonus. "We just pick it up right where we left off and we've said it's like we don't have this relationship with anyone else," he said. "It's unique; it's full of laughter, she's full of love. We just kind of fall seamlessly into that place every time we see each other."