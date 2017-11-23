TV Shows

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Were Confused When a New Episode Didn’t Air Wednesday Night

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit‘s new episode was delayed until next week for a Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving special. However, some fans of the NBC procedural drama didn’t hear about the switch up.

Instead of seeing Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Fin Tutuola (Ice-T) and the rest of the team in action, viewers who tuned to NBC saw holiday-themed skits starring Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and other SNL favorites.

To make matters worse, this was the second week in a row fans went without a new episode, due to The Voice airing an extra episode on Nov. 15.

Fans then took to Twitter to share their grievances and confusion to their followers or the show’s official account.

“It’s 8:03 p.m. on a Wednesday,” one fan wrote. “Why is there an SNL rerun on NBC and not Law & Order: SVU?”

Another asked, “WHY is there no new episode until next WEDNESDAY?”

See some of the reactions below.

When there aren’t conflicts, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Michael Parmelee

