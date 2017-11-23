‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Were Confused When a New Episode Didn’t Air Wednesday Night

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit‘s new episode was delayed until next week for a Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving special. However, some fans of the NBC procedural drama didn’t hear about the switch up.

Instead of seeing Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Fin Tutuola (Ice-T) and the rest of the team in action, viewers who tuned to NBC saw holiday-themed skits starring Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and other SNL favorites.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To make matters worse, this was the second week in a row fans went without a new episode, due to The Voice airing an extra episode on Nov. 15.

Fans then took to Twitter to share their grievances and confusion to their followers or the show’s official account.

“It’s 8:03 p.m. on a Wednesday,” one fan wrote. “Why is there an SNL rerun on NBC and not Law & Order: SVU?”

Another asked, “WHY is there no new episode until next WEDNESDAY?”

See some of the reactions below.

Why hasn’t law and order svu been on!!! 2nd week In row!!!! Did they change channels or time @nbcsvu @SVU_Diehards — Brittany (@bitchhbeebaby) November 23, 2017

when you forget what day it is and you check and see it’s wednesday so you get excited to see Mariska on your tv and realize it’s not the 29th🙄 #svu — car❄️⛄️ (@carlialexandria) November 23, 2017

it’s 8:03pm on a wednesday, why is there an snl rerun on nbc and not law & order svu — rosy (@isIandhes) November 23, 2017

WHY is there no new episode until next WEDNESDAY? 😣😣 pic.twitter.com/hGDkNuPfaM — Lisa Mombourquette (@Mombourque2Lisa) November 22, 2017

When there aren’t conflicts, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Michael Parmelee