‘Law & Order’ Alum Alana de la Garza Joins ‘FBI’ Spinoff Show

Law & Order veteran Alana de la Garza is returning to the Dick Wolf fold to headline FBI: Most Wanted, the CBS spinoff from Wolf’s freshman hit FBI.

De la Garza was cast as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castile, the Fugitive Squad supervisor and a West Point graduate with a brief stint in Silicon Valley on her resume, reports Deadline. She is a rising star in the bureau who does not care for politics and stays focused on the missions at hand.

The new series stars Julian McMahon (Nip/Tuck, Runaways) and Keisha Castle-Hughes (Whale Rider, Game of Thrones). It follows the Fugitive Squad Supervisor, which tracks the criminals on the FBI‘s Most Wanted list (hence the show’s title). Wolf co-wrote the spinoff with Law & Order veteran Rene Balcer and the pilot will be directed by another Law & Order vet, Fred Berner.

Wolf and CBS plan to introduce the characters in a backdoor pilot episode during FBI‘s first season. CBS has already put in a series commitment for Most Wanted.

De la Garza is best known for playing A.D.A. Connie Rubirosa, the last assistant district attorney in the original Law & Order. She was also brought in for the second half of Law & Order: Los Angeles‘ first and last season in 2011. The character’s most recent appearance came in a January 2014 episode of Law & Order: SVU.

The actress later starred as Special Agent Clara Seger on CBS’ Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, which only lasted two seasons. She also appeared on CBS in a recurring role on CSI: Miami and in an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. Before she joined the Law & Order franchise, she starred in the short-lived NBC medical drama Do No Harm.

Aside from FBI, Wolf also oversees NBC’s three-show Chicago franchise and the last remaining Law & Order series, SVU.

FBI stars Missy Peregrym as FBI special agent Maggie Bell and Zeeko Zaki as special agent Omar Adom Zidan. Jeremy Sisto, who played one of the detectives in Law & Order‘s final seasons, plays their boss, Jubal Valentine. The show was renewed last month, alongside Magnum P.I. and The Neighborhood.

“Each of these distinctive shows has made their mark in a variety of ways,” said CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl in a statement last month. “Our goals this season were to introduce new series that audiences are passionate about, add more strength to a winning schedule and create more inclusive programming.”

New episodes of FBI air on CBS at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesdays.

Photo credit: Kharen Hill/CBS via Getty Images