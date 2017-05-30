New Law & Order: True Crime Series Casts Miles Gaston Villanueva As Lyle Menendez

The Law & Order franchise is diving into the world of true crime this fall, with a new anthology series called True Crime – The Menendez Murders. The show will focus on the two Menendez brothers, who were famously convicted of killing their parents.

After a long search, NBC has finally found the final piece to the casing puzzle. Miles Gaston Villanueva, known for his work on The Young & The Restless, will portray Lyle Menendez.

The first season of Law & Order: True Crime will tell the tale of the talked-about Menendez murder case. Two brothers – Lyle (Menendez) and Erik (Gus Halper) – were convicted of murdering both of their parents in 1996. However, the murders took place seven years prior to the conviction, and there were several issues throughout the entire process.

The brothers were initially let off the hook, as the two juries – one for each – ended up in a deadlock. However, they were later retried, convicted of first-degree murder, and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

When the show beings airing on NBC this fall, fans will watch the re-telling of the entire story. People will see what went on in with the Menendez brothers after the death of their parents, why they were caught, and the circus that followed.

Edie Falco, best known for her roles in The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie, will star in the series as defense attorney Leslie Abramson. Dick Wolf is set to produce the series, and there are currently eight episodes set for this first season.

