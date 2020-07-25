'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit' Star Ice-T Makes John Mulaney Stand-Up Joke a Reality for Fan's Cameo Video

✖

A group of John Mulaney fans raised enough money to hire actor and rapper Ice-T to deliver the parody Law & Order: Special Victims Unit lines Mulaney wrote in his 2012 stand-up special John Mulaney: New In Town. In his bit, Mulaney joked about a particular episode where Ice-T's Detective Fin Tutuola needed the concept of sex addiction explained to him and Fin listed off several other addictions. Mulaney said he could have listened to Ice-T list off addictions for hours, and the Mulaney fans finally made that happen.

In the original joke, Mulaney began by pointing out how Fin had been on the show for over a decade (at the time New In Town was filmed), but Ice-T performed the character as if he was hearing about sex crimes for the first time in each episode. "I love Ice-T on SVU. He is fantastic," Mulaney said. "He's awesome. What's so great about him is that he's been with the SVU for like 11 years now, but he still treats every case like it's his first in terms of total confusion."

The bit ended with Mulaney listing off the addictions he would love to hear Ice-T say on SVU. Mulaney fans granted that wish by pooling their financial resources and paying Ice-T through Cameo to perform the lines. The fans edited the clip to have Ice-T's Cameo video replace Mulaney at the end. "I love that this exists. My only regret is not being in the particular group that funded the Cameo. I hope our Mayor of Nothing finds this, and that it brings him a smidge of joy," one fan wrote on YouTube, referring to Mulaney.

Unfortunately, Mulaney has not commented on the video yet. He might be a bit busy working on new projects. Earlier this month, Comedy Central ordered two new episodes of John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, even though the first episode appeared on Netflix. "I was an intern at Comedy Central when I was barely older than the kids in the Sack Lunch Bunch, Mulaney said in a statement to Variety. "I wasn’t a very good intern, so I am psyched they hired me again. We are thrilled to bring these specials to Comedy Central: a place where I have had so many good times."

Meanwhile, Ice-T is busy preparing for another season of SVU. He has been on the show since Season 2 and Mariska Hargitay is the only member of the cast who has been there longer. Hargitay and Ice-T are set to reunite with Christopher Meloni, who will appear in the Season 22 premiere before Meloni's own Law & Order spin-off begins.