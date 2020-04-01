‘Law & Order: SVU’: Christopher Meloni Returning as Elliot Stabler in New Spinoff Show

In huge TV news, it’s been announced that former Law & Order: SVU star Christopher Meloni will be returning as Elliot Stabler in a brand new spinoff show. According to Deadline, the Dick Wolf-produced series will revolve “around the NYPD organized crime unit led by Stabler.” Few details have been shared at this time, but the outlet notes that there is speculation that former Chicago P.D. showrunner Matt Olmstead is being considered as the show’s writer-showrunner.

This new series marks the first of Wolf’s new five-year, nine-figure, multi-platform deal that he recently signed with Universal Television. Meloni appeared as Stabler on the first 12 Seasons of SVU, opposite series star Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson. A beloved character on the show, Meloni’s depiction of Stabler garnered him a best lead actor in a drama series Emmy nomination, in 2006. Meloni left the show in 2011, with Stabler being written off as having suddenly decided to retire from the NYPD. Since leaving SVU, Meloni has appeared in a number of TV series, such as SyFy’s Happy! and WGN America’s Underground.

The news of Meloni’s return to his star-making role has thrilled fans on social media, with many taking to Twitter to express their excitement. One user joked that they may not love “cop shows,” but will still “watch Christopher Meloni roll up his sleeves and pummel pedophiles and rapists for 20 mins a week.”

OMG: Christopher Meloni will play Elliot Stabler again in a new series set in the NYPD organized crime unit led by Stabler — and this ELATES me: ‘Like Law & Order: SVU, the new drama is set in New York, allowing for potential Benson-Stabler reunions.’ https://t.co/fWJqo1taIs pic.twitter.com/8TI7OBN6ru — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 31, 2020

“IF THIS IS AN APRIL FOOLS JOKE HEADS WILL ROLL,” someone else quipped, while another user exclaimed, “Thank you Jesus!!! #Stabler is back!!!”

“Amazing. They fired him because he told them they need to develop the characters on show,” a fourth person said. “He was right. They did start to develop the cops and then they brought him back in a TV movie years ago. Now he’s getting his own show. Proves when you are right, you are right.”

I am a die hard L&O fan, but, this is kinda comical @nbcsvu He was a hot head who was always getting reprimanded, and they retired his character from SVU. But, 10 years later he is running the Organized Crime Division. And never worked OC.. uh, ok. 🤣 I’ll watch though 👀 — Amanda Greer (@AmandaGreer19) March 31, 2020

At this time, there is no word on what the title of the new series will be, or when it may debut.