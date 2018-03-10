‘Law & Order’ Alum Jeremy Sisto Joins Dick Wolf ‘FBI’ Pilot

Another Law & Order alum has found a new pilot for the upcoming season. Jeremy Sisto will join Wonder Woman star Connie Nielsen in the CBS production, F.B.I., a new project from Law & Order creator Dick Wolf.

According to Deadline, Sisto will play an FBI Special Agent in Charge. His character is experienced enough to lead a team, but still young enough and energetic to work in the field. He relates to his subordinates and superiors, and is the “good glue” that holes his office together. Nielsen and Zeeko Zaki (Valor) also star.

As TVLine points out, Wolf’s series picked up a straight-to-series, 13-episode order back in September 2017. The plan is to air the series during the 2018-2019 TV season.

The pilot was written by The Good Wife veteran Craig Turk, who will also be the showrunner. Mr. Robot director Niels Arden Oplev will helm the pilot and work as executive producer. Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are also executive producing.

Sisto starred as Cyrus Lupo in the last three seasons of the original Law & Order. Since then, he has starred on several short-lived series, including Suburgatory, The Returned and Wicked City. He also stars on Ice, which airs on AT&T’s Audience Network.

In 2016, he led a pilot called The Jury, which ABC did not pick up. Sisto also starred on Kidnapped, Six Feet Under and Air Force One Is Down. He voiced Ferdinand’s father in the Oscar-nominated animated film Ferdinand.

The actor is not the only Law & Order star finding a new job this week. On Thursday, Raul Esparza joined Suspicion, a month after he left Law & Order: SVU. The NBC project will co-star 13 Reasons Why‘s Derek Luke, who plays a man forced to become an FBI informant after he takes a loan from his millionaire neighbor, played by Esparza.

As for Wolf, this is a rare non-NBC project for him. Both his Law & Order and Chicago franchises air on the peacock network. He also produced last fall’s Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. Wolf’s other projects include Cold Justice, Criminal Confessions and Nightwatch.

Photo credit: NBC