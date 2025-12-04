Lauren Graham and Amy Sherman-Palladino Teaming Up for More ‘Gilmore Girls’

Get ready for more Gilmore Girls!

Lauren Graham and series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino are teaming up for a new Gilmore Girls book, publisher Celadon Books announced Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The untitled book, which is scheduled for release in fall 2027, will take “readers behind the curtain of Gilmore Girls, revealing how a small-town dramedy with mile-a-minute dialogue became a cultural touchstone,” according to a press release.

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Lauren Graham at the ceremony honoring Lauren Graham with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on October 03, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

“Through a blend of sharp wit, personal reflection and never-before-shared stories, Lauren Graham and Amy Sherman-Palladino offer an intimate, behind-the-scenes portrait of their creative partnership and the spark that defined Lorelai Gilmore and the world of Stars Hollow,” the release continues. “Along the way, they revisit unforgettable moments from the set — capturing the humor, heart and alchemy that has made the series an enduring classic.”

Graham, who played Lorelai Gilmore on the beloved show, said in a statement, “I’m thrilled to collaborate with Amy to bring readers all our stories of the special years we spent filming Gilmore Girls, the first and second time!”

SANTA MONICA, CA – DECEMBER 4: Actress Lauren Graham and creator/writer Amy Sherman-Palladino pose at The WB Networks’ “Gilmore Girls” 100th episode party at The Space on December 4, 2004 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sherman-Palladino agreed in a statement of her own, writing, “I will jump at any chance to collaborate with Lauren Graham. On anything. Be it a boozy broads’ lunch at Joe Allen’s, or writing an actual book, the answer will always be ‘yes’. I find myself wanting to be permanently linked to her side forever. Not sure it’s healthy, for either of us, but it’s just the reality of the situation.”

Graham previously took fans behind the scenes of the beloved show in her 2016 memoir, Talking as Fast as I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls, while Kelly Bishop, who played Emily Gilmore, published her memoir The Third Gilmore Girl in 2024.