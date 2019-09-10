Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley Embrace for Mini-‘Big Little Lies’ Reunion

The women of Big Little Lies formed a close bond during their time filming two seasons of the HBO drama, and the high-profile cast often reunites at various events in Hollywood.

Series stars Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley bumped into each other at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, with Kidman documenting the moment in a slideshow of photos from the event she shared to Instagram.

“Great way to kick off [TIFF19] with [The Goldfinch] and people I love,” she wrote alongside the snaps, which included a red carpet shot, the photo of Kidman and Woodley and a photo of Kidman and Kerry Washington. “Last night was so much fun.”

“i love youuuuuuu,” Woodley commented on the snap.

Kidman, Woodley and Washington all attended Variety and Chanel’s Female Filmmaker Dinner, which also saw attendance from stars like Priyanka Chopra, Kristen Stewart and more.

Big Little Lies Season 2 wrapped up in July, and while the series ended on a cliffhanger, fans likely shouldn’t wait on an extension of the series, which was based on Liane Moriarty’s 2014 novel of the same name.

“I love this group of people — I would do anything with them. But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood,” HBO programming chief Casey Bloys told TVLine in July. “We have deals with some of them—Nicole is doing her next show [The Undoing] with us. I just think it’s not realistic.”

“Look, if they all came to me and said, ‘We worked out all of our schedules!’ — then sure,” he added. “But I just don’t think it’s realistic. Season 2 was a chance for everyone involved to end [the franchise] in a way that feels satisfying.”

Kidman seemed a little more optimistic while speaking to the Daily Telegraph.

“I think we would love to do a season three because there is certainly ideas,” she said. “But we would not do it without all of the same people involved…even the kids.”

In February, she was equally neutral while speaking during the TCA panel for the show in February.

“There’s no plan for it to end, specifically,” she said of the show, via Entertainment Tonight. “This was a long shoot for us, and it was an enormous amount of work, and we’re just amazed that we can be here. Not to compare it to the first one because artistically it’s a wonderful thing to take something and go and the success of the first one was so massive, so we go, ‘Okay, let’s jump off the cliff.’ But at the same time, it is its own entity and hopefully it will be taken that way. It was definitely made with an enormous amount of love.”

