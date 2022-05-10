Late Night and Daytime TV Show Lineups (May 9)

It's another big week on the talk show circuit with movies to promote, scandals to dissect and hosts saying goodbye to their shows once and for all. Read on to find your favorite star on the guest list and catch up on all their new interviews, or check out who your favorite host will be talking to this week. This week, all hands are on deck for the late-night talk shows, where not a single program is running re-runs for a whole week. You can see some repeat guests making the rounds including Ken Jeong, who is notably fresh off of The Masked Singer. Meanwhile, daytime talk shows have a spread of exciting guest hosts and big segments coming up this week. It's also notable that both Ellen DeGeneres and James Corden are approaching the ends of their talk show tenure, while The Real is also in its final season. Many of the shows on this list are uploaded to streaming services after they air or broken up into clips on social media. Check your local listings for access to the syndicated shows. Here is the full schedule for talk shows in the coming week.

NBC Late Night Happy #MusicMonday! 🎶 We've got a fun week of music lined up with @jackharlow, @TheMandyMoore, @florencemachine, @arcadefire, & @snailmail! 🎧⏩https://t.co/ajZz5dfnVI pic.twitter.com/j8aYody3wR — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) May 9, 2022 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Monday, May 9 – Rachel Brosnahan, Jack Harlow

Tuesday, May 10 – Mandy Moore, the Kids in the Hall

Wednesday, May 11 – Florence Welch, Jimmy Buffett, Florence and the Machine

Thursday, May 12 – Post Malone, Howie Mandel, Arcade Fire

Friday, May 13 – Millie Bobby Brown, Maury Povich, Snail Mail Late Night with Seth Meyers: Monday, May 9 – Bob Odenkirk, Bobby Moynihan, Derrick Wright

Tuesday, May 10 – Drew Barrymore, Rose Leslie, Mo Amer, Derrick Wright

Wednesday, May 11 – Ken Jeong, Paula Pell, PUP, Derrick Wright

Thursday, May 12 – Amy Sedaris, Michael R. Jackson, a performance from "A Strange Loop", Derrick Wright

Friday, May 13 – RE-RUN: Bill Hader, Minnie Driver, Hernan Diaz, Carter McLean NBC's only re-run this week is Friday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyer. Other than that, tune in as desired for musicians, TV stars and comedians across both programs. prevnext

CBS Late Night that Monday feeling pic.twitter.com/FMlczKwXhG — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) May 9, 2022 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday, May 9 – Sarah Silverman, Shaquille O'Neal, Sharon Van Etten

Tuesday, May 10 – Ken Jeong, Mark Esper

Wednesday, May 11 – Jean Smart, Hugh Dancy

Thursday, May 12 – Jake Tapper, Beach House

Friday, May 13 – Billy Crystal, Regina Spektor The Late Late Show with James Corden Monday, May 9 – Anthony Anderson, Michael Bublé

Tuesday, May 10 – Rebel Wilson, Eugenio Derbez, Joe Zimmerman

Wednesday, May 11 – Jessica Biel, David Spade, Bastille

Thursday, May 12 – Niecy Nash, Smashing Pumpkins

Friday, May 13 – RE-RUN: Kenneth Branagh, Lily James, Nicki Minaj Again, CBS has just one re-run scheduled for this week – Friday night's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. As fans prepare to say goodbye to Corden on late-night TV, these episodes might get emotional. prevnext

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) .@KevinHart4real on Dave Chappelle getting attacked on stage and the relationship between comedians and their audience… @Birbigs pic.twitter.com/4v8i9298O5 — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) May 6, 2022 Monday, May 9 – Jessica Biel, Glen Powell, St. Paul and the Broken Bones

Tuesday, May 10 – Zac Efron, Alfonso Ribeiro, Parquet Courts

Wednesday, May 11 – Dana Carvey, "Science Bob" Pflugfelder

Thursday, May 12 – Jerrod Carmichael, James Hong, the Black Keys Over on ABC, Kimmel has some interesting guests this week including rising star Jerrod Carmichael. Although he has a long resume, Carmichael was not much of a household name until he hosted SNL last month. Now fans are excited to see more of what he has coming. prevnext

Watch What Happens Live (Bravo) Who do you think is the sexiest #KandiAndTheGang employee?@Kandi #WWHL https://t.co/YdDedMBOZ3 pic.twitter.com/2gxUKVPP4o — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) May 9, 2022 Sunday, May 8 – Shawndreca Robinson, Dom'Unique Variety, Brian Redmond, Phillip Frempong, Patrick Dallas

Monday, May 9 – Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Williams

Tuesday, May 10 – Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos

Wednesday, May 11 – Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley

Thursday, May 12 – Desus & Mero Bravo has a surprising talk show crossover this week when Desus and Mero join Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. There's no telling who will have the final punchline on that episode. prevnext

The View (ABC) and The Talk (CBS) .@BusyPhilipps tells #TheView that #Girls5Eva fans should expect “over the top” episodes from season two! “We laugh and we really are able to poke fun at a lot of things in our society that need to be examined.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/cxTVQGQl3M — The View (@TheView) May 9, 2022 The View (ABC) Monday, May 9 – Busy Philipps

Tuesday, May 10 – Beto O'Rourke, Eva Mendes, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin

Wednesday, May 11 – Sarah Silverman, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin

Thursday, May 12 – Raja, Jinkx Monsoon, Jaida Essence Hall, Monét X Change, Trinity the Tuck, Shea Couleé, Yvie Oddly, The Vivienne, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin

Friday, May 13 – George Takei, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin The Talk (CBS) Monday, May 9 – Melanie Lynskey

Tuesday, May 10 – Meghan Trainor

Wednesday, May 11 – Titus Welliver

Thursday, May 12 – Samantha Tan

Friday, May 13 – Phil Keoghan The View is getting political in the lead-up to the midterm elections, while The Talk is sticking more with entertainment guests this week. prevnext

Syndicated Daytime Shows (Part 1) In the photo booth with Norman Reedus! pic.twitter.com/IglCYQHzM5 — LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) May 9, 2022 Live With Kelly and Ryan Monday, May 9 – Norman Reedus, Evelyn Garcia

Tuesday, May 10 – Ken Jeong, Melissa Gilbert

Wednesday, May 11 – Mike Myers, Ali Wentworth

Thursday, May 12 – Jean Smart, Howie Mandel

Friday, May 13 – Julianne Hough The Wendy Williams Show Monday, May 9 – Alyssa Milano, guest hosts Leah Remini & Michelle Visage

Tuesday, May 10 – Guest hosts Leah Remini & Michelle Visage

Wednesday, May 11 – Guest hosts Leah Remini & Michelle Visage

Thursday, May 12 – Guest hosts Leah Remini & Michelle Visage

Friday, May 13 – T-Boz & Chilli, Jacques Torres, Guest hosts Leah Remini & Michelle Visage The syndicated shows have a stellar week planned, including more than half a week's worth of episodes of The Wendy Williams Show with guest hosts Leah Remini and Michelle Visage. prevnext

Syndicated Daytime Shows (Part 2) .@KaciWalfall loves her mama so much she wanted her to be her school principal! See an adorable throwback home video today on Kelly, and find out why DC's #Naomi is her dream role! pic.twitter.com/WMzQlEL0IM — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) May 9, 2022 The Real Monday, May 9 – Christine Chiu

Tuesday, May 10 – Brian Tyree Henry

Wednesday, May 11 – Kenya Moore

Thursday, May 12 – LaRese Purnell

Friday, May 13 – Fix My Fashion Emergency The Kelly Clarkson Show Monday, May 9 – Minnie Driver, Kaci Walfall, Lazy Susan Moms

Tuesday, May 10 – Jessica Biel, Susan Kelechi Watson, Leanne Morgan, 5 Seconds of Summer

Wednesday, May 11 – Michelle Pfeiffer, Dakota Fanning, Dulé Hill, Rick Springfield

Thursday, May 12 – Tiffany Haddish, Samson Kayo, Danielle Kartes, the winner of "American Song Contest"

Friday, May 13 – Bobby Brown, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, Melissa Rivers The Real is also pulling out all its stops for its final season, and this week is no exception. Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson has booked a suite of exciting musicians, many of whom are fresh off of big performances in festival season. prevnext