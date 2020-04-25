Tim Allen to Serve as Grand Marshal for 'iRacing' Talladega Event

✖

NASCAR's Pro Invitational Series continues on Sunday as the 2020 season remains postponed. The upcoming race will be the Geico 70, which will take place on the virtual Talladega Superspeedway. This site is the home of some of professional racing's biggest events, and the racing organization is incorporating a motorsports enthusiast in Tim Allen

The star of Home Improvement and Last Man Standing will be serving as the grand marshal for Sunday's race. Allen will give the command for the drivers to start their engines prior to the green flag being waved. Of course, he will be broadcasting while remaining in self-quarantine, so he will likely be in his home. Although Allen could make the call while standing next to his truck, a 1956 Ford F-100 that sets off car alarms every time he drives down the block.

The home state is representing Sunday in Talladega for FOX NASCAR iRACING with @TheAlabamaBand lead vocalist @RandyOwenMusic performing the national anthem. @OfcTimAllen gives the command and @BrysonByrnes offers the invocation. pic.twitter.com/1EFFQOJlW5 — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) April 24, 2020

"We get better people for virtual races than for real races," one person commented on Twitter after the announcement. Others agreed based on the list of grand marshals that have appeared for the Pro Invitational Series. Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman gave the call one week, and he was followed by Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end, Rob Gronkowski and WWE star, Mojo Rawley.

Allen has history with NASCAR considering that one of the former top drivers once appeared on Last Man Standing. Tony "Smoke" Stewart was the guest star during a 2012 episode. He didn't take on the role of a random character but instead featured his stock car and tried to "ramp up" excitement for the fictional store.

In addition to Allen serving as the grand marshal, NASCAR will also be featuring Country Music Hall of Fame singer Randy Owen as he performs the pre-race concert. A member of the supergroup Alabama, Owen has helped created 43 No. 1 singles while making the group one of the most popular in country music. He will set the stage for Allen and Bryson Byrnes, who will be giving the invocation.

The Geico 70 will take place on Sunday afternoon on the virtual Talladega Superspeedway. The broadcast will begin at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports app. Owen's concert will take place shortly before the green flag is waved and will set the stage for Allen's call.