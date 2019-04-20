‘Last Man Standing’: Tim Allen Delivers ‘Toy Story’ Joke in Outdoor Man Vlog

Last Man Standing took another swipe at Tim Allen‘s iconic Toy Story role of Buzz Lightyear in its 150th episode Friday.

In the middle of “Yass Queen,” Allen’s Mike Baxter character sat down to record a new episode of his Outdoor Man Vlog, which reflected the lesson he was trying to teach his daughter Mandy (Molly McCook) in the main story. It began with a hilarious twist on Buzz’s unforgettable, “To infinity and beyond!” phrase.

“I’m thinking about outer space… I mean, can there really be anything beyond infinity?” Mike said, pausing to give the audience a moment to laugh. “Sometimes I look up at the moon and think, Neil Armstrong walked on that? Imagine leading such an interesting life that bailing out of your plane in Korea was the second-most interesting thing you did. Now, before old Neil took one giant leap for mankind, he took a bunch of smaller steps to prepare for the big one – aeronautical engineer, Navy test pilot, Eagle scout – ‘Hey ma, look, I got my walked on the moon merit badge!’”

Mike went on to say that he believes people try too hard these days to jump ahead and skip small steps to “just start on the moon.”

“But if you miss the lessons you were supposed to learn on the journey, you won’t be Neil Armstrong. You’ll be more like Laika, the Russian dog shot to space,” he continued. “Would’ve been better with Astro, right?”

Mike said his own life experiences proved that it is important to learn life lessons on your journey to accomplishing your goal.

“Listen, you know me as Outdoor Man, but there were quite a few things on that ladder before that. Outdoor House Painter – one rung move and you’d learn all about gravity. Believe me, my brother did. Man, that was kind of funny,” he said, before mentioning Buzz’s catchphrase one last time. “The good news is, you dedicate yourself and lay it down brick by brick, you can build just about anything… even a bridge to infinity… Maybe even… beyond. Baxter out.”

This was not the first Buzz Lightyear joke in Last Man Standing‘s first season on FOX. In Episode 10, “There for the Road,” Mike’s son-in-law Ryan (Jordan Masterson) told a customer at his marijuana shop, “Have a buzzed light-year.”

“Wow,” Mike replied. “Is nothing sacred?”

Last Man Standing previously aired on ABC before being canceled in May 2017. In 2018, FOX revived the show for a seventh season, and renewed it for an eighth this week. Ironically, the show is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, which is now owned by ABC parent company Disney.

Allen has a long relationship with Disney and ABC. Home Improvement, the series that made Allen a star, aired on ABC from 1991 to 1999 and was produced by Disney’s Touchstone Television. He has also voiced Buzz Lightyear in every Toy Story movie and television specials. He also headlined a series of Disney movies from the early-90s to the mid-2000s, starting with 1994’s The Santa Clause.

Last Man Standing airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, while Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21.

Photo credit: Michael Becker/FOX