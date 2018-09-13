‘Last Man Standing’ Stars Unite for First Revival Cast Photo

The first full cast photo of the revived comedy Last Man Standing shows that two new cast members have been added.

Click here to see the first photos of the full cast from Entertainment Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo appear Jonathan Adams (Chuck Larabee), Hector Elizondo (Ed Alzate), Christoph Sanders (Kyle Anderson), new cast member Molly McCook (Mandy Baxter, replacing Mike’s daughter previously played by Molly Ephraim), Tim Allen (Mike Baxter), Nancy Travis (Vanessa Baxter), Amanda Fuller (Kristin Baxter), new cast member Jet Jurgensmeyer (Boyd, replacing grandson Flynn Morrison), Jordan Masterson (Ryan Vogelson), and Kaitlyn Dever (Eve Baxter).

New cast member McCook said in August that she is “speechless and overwhelmed” by the opportunity to play Mandy Baxter.

“I am speechless and overwhelmed. So excited for this opportunity. Hope I do y’all proud,” McCook, 28, tweeted after her casting.

Along with the new cast members McCook and Jurgensmeyer, another character change is coming to the revived Last Man Standing; executive producer Kevin Abbott told TVLine earlier this month that Mike Baxter’s father, Bud (Robert Forster), died offscreen and that his death will be a big part of the first episode.

In the series, Bud opened a marijuana dispensary called Bud’s Buds, which did not make Mike happy at all. Following Bud’s death, the business will be handed over to Ryan (Jordan Masterson) in the new episodes.

As for what else fans can expect from the new episodes and semi-new cast? “It’s going to be one great theme each week seen as through the eyes of a very tolerant integrated family,” Allen told Entertainment Weekly.

Last Man Standing aired for six seasons on ABC until it was canceled last year despite its strong ratings and viewership. After much fan outcry and Allen’s support, Fox agreed to bring the show back for the upcoming fall season.

“Excited?” Allen said in a statement in May. “Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond – hell yes, I’m excited! When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans!”

The seventh season of Last Man Standing will debut on Fox Friday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, the same time slot it previously held on ABC.