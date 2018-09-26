‘Last Man Standing’ Stars Tim Allen and Nancy Travis Share First Look at Season 7

Last Man Standing continues to tease the season 7 premiere, this time with a look at what is coming on the series from series stars Tim Allen and Nancy Travis.

In a behind-the-scenes featurette interview with Allen and Travis, who play Mike and Vanessa Baxter on the comedy series, the two stars dive into what viewers can expect this season, alongside clips of the premiere episode.

“What we can expect, changes in Outdoor Man… Eve (Kaitlyn Dever) is a year later in the air force academy…” Allen says of some of the things we can expect to be different when the show returns for season seven.

The video then shows Eve, who will return for the new season in a recurring role, coming back from the academy for a visit.

“You haven’t changed a bit,” she tells her father.

“That’s the good thing about me,” Mike responds. “No matter how long you haven’t seen me, I’m still the same old guy.”

“Kyle (Chistopher Anderson) and Mandy (Molly McCook) will be moving out of the house, so that puts us in the empty nest there,” Allen adds, signaling to him and his on-screen wife.

“There’s going to be a new Mandy,” Travis says, referring to McCook’s casting for the revival season.

The video shifts to the scene in the first episode where Eve muses at how different her sister looks nowadays.

“Wow, Mandy! I love it,” she says, before the video moves to more behind-the-scenes footage of the cast back at work on the new season.

“People watch the show and they see themselves in the show, and they’re entertained by this family… and it’s very relatable,” Travis says of why people love Last Man Standing. “A lot of the stuff the this family is dealing with, it’s stuff that other people are dealing with.”

“It’s escapism and at the same time it’s pertinent.” Travis adds, and Allen says: “And funny.”

“I would say the fanbase, and without any jokes, was very active,” Allen added about fans wanting the show to come back on the air.

“We feel like this is the fans’ victory. We really owe it to them,” Travis said as the video transitioned to footage of Allen thanking the audience at one of the live studio tapings for their support.

The series was famously canceled by ABC after its sixth season back in 2017, and miraculously brought back for a revival season by Fox, with many fans overjoyed to see the beloved sitcom return to TV.

Last Man Standing returns for its seventh season Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.