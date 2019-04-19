‘Last Man Standing’ Star Tim Allen Says ‘Forget Mueller,’ Encourages Fans to Watch Friday’s 150th Episode

Tim Allen is urging fans to “forget” Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report and instead tune in to Last Man Standing‘s milestone 150th episode.

The comedian and actor took to Twitter on Thursday ahead of his series’ milestone-making episode, which is set to air Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. The episode is also set to premiere on the series’ official Twitter account earlier in the day.

“Forget Mueller the real news is Mike Baxter is back!” Allen wrote, poking fun at the recently released redacted version of the Mueller report. “oh yea and the rest of the family too. Season 8 coming up [Fox].”

The mile marker episode is already set up to be a big one, and will feature a mini-Reba reunion, with showrunner Kevin Abbott enlisting Barbra Jean, Melissa Peterman, for the milestone episode, which will be Mandy-centric.

“In an effort to help get her clothing line off the ground and into stores, Mike invites Mandy to sit in on a business meeting with an aggressive sales rep. Meanwhile, Ed hires Kyle to transcribe his life story,” an official synopsis for the episode, titled “Yass Queen,” reads.

That sales rep is Peterman, whom Abbott said immediately popped into his mind when conceiving the episode and the character.

“When we were conceiving the character, we immediately thought of Melissa,” he told TVLine. “[Executive producer] Matt Berry is my No. 2 on this show, and he was my No. 2 on Reba, and we just love her.”

The 150th episode will premiere just one day after Fox announced that it had renewed Last Man Standing for an eighth season, which will mark its second season on the network after Fox picked the series up following its cancellation at ABC.

“Last Man Standing roared out of the gate on Fox, and has maintained its ratings dominance ever since,” Fox’s President of Entertainment Michael Thorn said when announcing the series’ renewal. “Much of that credit goes to the incredibly funny and talented Tim Allen, not to mention Nancy [Travis], Hector [Elizondo] and the rest of the show’s great cast. We’d like to thank [executive producers] Kevin Abbott, Matt [Berry] and the entire crew, along with our partners at 20th Century Fox Television, for overseeing one of television’s most popular comedies. We’d also like to congratulate them all on reaching 150 episodes — a milestone that’s well-deserved.”

Last Man Standing airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Season 8 is expected to premiere later in 2019 and will switch to a different timeslot, as Fridays on the network will be exclusively reserved for WWE Smackdown Live.