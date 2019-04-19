Last Man Standing Star Jet Jurgensmeyer Releases His New Song ‘This Is Your Moment’

If you thought Last Man Standing star Jet Jurgensmeyer was just an actor, think again. The talented 14-year-old is also a songwriter and musician, and just released his new song “This Is Your Moment.”

“I’m really proud of ‘This Is Your Moment,’” Jurgensmeyer said in a statement shared with PopCulture.com. “The message of the song is so inspiring. I hope when people listen to this song they remember to chase their dreams and celebrate their success and the success of the people around them. We all deserve a moment to shine!”

With inspiring lyrics that hone in on owning your moment, it’s hard not to love a message like this: “This is your moment / Own it, you gave it everything you had / And now you’ve done it, you’ve won it / No one can ever take it back from you / So live it up, soak it in, spread your wings and ride the wind / You’ve earned it, you deserve it, we all know it / This is your moment.”

Jurgensmeyer’s inspiration all started in the heart of Music City. He grew up in Nashville, Tennessee and says he not only got his musical start on the stage of his parents’ restaurant, but that’s when he knew he was born to entertain.

“My parents owned a restaurant here [in Nashville, Tennessee] when I was little, so I got my start on stage there when I was 3,” Jurgensmeyer told PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview. “I would stand next to the stage and say, ‘Yeah, I want to get up’ and I just loved it!”

Jurgensmeyer juggles quite a bit these days, more than your average teen in fact. He plays the role of Boyd Baxter on the popular Fox hit sitcom series, but he also starts school before work and somehow finds time for his passion: writing and recording music.

“I get a lot of my friends saying, ‘Jet you don’t know what it’s like to go to a real school,’ and you know what? You’re right. I don’t go to a regular school and I never have, but I still get up in the mornings,” he explained. “I get up and usually start school before some of my friends are even at school. So really, I do know what it’s like to get up and do school, [but] not necessarily go to school.”

The teen actor shows no signs of slowing down either because Last Man Standing just got renewed for its 8th Season just ahead of its 150th episode!

Listen to Jurgensmeyer's new song "This Is Your Moment."