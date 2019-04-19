‘Last Man Standing’ Showing First Ever Episode on Twitter Before Friday Night’s 150th Show

Last Man Standing will be showing its first ever episode on Twitter before Friday night’s 150th show.

The announcement was made on the series’ Twitter account, boasting, “Catch the first ever episode before our 150th, right here on Twitter this Friday!”

Fans who are interested in reliving the beginning of the hit sitcom should make sure to tune in at 9 a.m. PDT/12 p.m. ET.

In addition to the 150th episode, Last Man Standing was also recently renewed for an eighth season 8. The announcement was made by by Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn, who said, “Last Man Standing roared out of the gate on Fox, and has maintained its ratings dominance ever since. Much of that credit goes to the incredibly funny and talented Tim Allen, not to mention Nancy, Hector and the rest of the show’s great cast.”

“We’d like to thank Kevin, Matt and the entire crew, along with our partners at 20th Century Fox Television, for overseeing one of television’s most popular comedies. We’d also like to congratulate them all on reaching 150 episodes — a milestone that’s well-deserved,” Thorn added.

Tim Allen, the star of the series, also commented on the monumental episode and season renewal, saying, “Hard to believe Last Man Standing hits 150 episodes this week and it gets better with another upcoming season at Fox. Great news for all of us who are creating these stories and working our pants off to make you all laugh.”

“It’s another big high-five to the legions of loyal fans who have faithfully kept us front and center and huge on the radar. Thanks to our family at Fox, who continue to make us feel so at home,” he added. “Man, if we keep this up, they might have to call our show: Last Man Unable to Stand.”

Open some Chardonnay! We are back for season 8!!!

“Open some Chardonnay! We are back for season 8!!! Thanks to all of our steadfast fans,” Allen’s co-star Nancy Travis added in a tweet, then including the hashtag “Baxters Forever.”

The 150th episode of Last Man Standing airs on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.