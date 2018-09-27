‘Last Man Standing’ Season 7: Mandy Gives Kyle a Makeover in First Look at Episode 2

Last Man Standing continues its triumphant return to TV with episode 2 of season 7. In the episode, Mike (Tim Allen) finally has the heart-to-heart with his dad, Bud (Robert Forster), that he never had while he was alive. Meanwhile, Kristin (Amanda Fuller) proposes a new business venture and Mandy (Molly McCook) gives her husband Kyle (Christoph Sanders) a makeover to fit his new corporate job.

In the newly revived FOX version of Last Man Standing, nearly all of the main cast members returned after ABC canceled the hit comedy series. Molly Ephram, who played Mike Baxter’s middle daughter Mandy, was replaced by Molly McCook (The Ranch). Flynn Morrison, who played Mike’s grandson Boyd, was also replaced by Jet Jurgensmeyer. Ephraim left the show after she got the chance to work on other projects after the show was canceled in 2017, while Morrison’s parents wanted the young actor to attend a “normal” school.

Continue on to see photos from the upcoming second episode of season 7, called “Man vs. Myth,” which airs Friday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Mike, Chuck and Ed

Mike, Chuck Larabee (Jonathan Adams) and Ed Alzate (Hector Elizondo) appear to be enjoying a drink together in Mike’s office. Ed, Mike’s friend who is a Vietnam War veteran, usually has suggestions that do not quite pan out well — so who knows what the three men and cohorts are concocting up in this scene.

Mike and Bud

Fans were saddened to learn that the show killed off Mike’s father, Bud, during its hiatus in between seasons 6 and 7. In the episode’s official synopsis, fans learn that Mike, who never fully emotionally processed his dad’s death, finally gets the heart-to-heart with Bud that he never had while he was alive.

In the series, Bud owned a marijuana dispensary called Bud’s Buds, which angered Mike. The business will be handed over to Ryan (Jordan Masterson) in the new episodes.

Mike and Kristin

In another still photo from “Man vs. Myth,” Mike puts his hands on his daughter Kristin’s shoulders. Kristin appears to have tears in her eyes, which could be a result of the new business venture the synopsis says she is starting up.

Vanessa and Ryan

In another photo, Vanessa and Ryan stand opposite each other in the family kitchen, possibly discussing Ryan’s new responsibility in the family business. While Ryan, who is Canadian and the father of Mike and Vanessa’s grandson, Boyd, whose mother is Kristin, often clashed with the Baxter family, Mike eventually came to respect him for standing up for his beliefs.

Mandy and Kyle

In this photo, Mandy, who is played by the newly cast Molly McCook after Molly Ephram left during the show’s hiatus, is reunited with husband Kyle, who she sets out to make over after he gets a new corporate job.

Kyle’s makeover

The final still photo from the second episode of season 7 shows Kyle’s corporate “appropriate” makeover, complete with shiny dress shoes, a button-down shirt, tie and blazer combo and matching short-shorts.

Season 7 of Last Man Standing premieres Friday, Sept. 28 on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.