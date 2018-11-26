‘Last Man Standing’ Ratings Fall in Fox Revival’s Second Week

Last Man Standing viewership slipped more than 20 percent in its second episode, while keeping its spot at no. 1 for the night.

The second episode of the beloved sitcom brought in 6 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down 26 percent and 28 percent from its revival season premiere.

The show’s follow-up, The Cool Kids delivered 4.8 million viewers and a 1.1 in the rating; down 30 and 27 percent from its series premiere. Hell’s Kitchen was also down with 2.8 million viewers and 0.8, as first reported by TVLine.

Over on Last Man Standing‘s former home of ABC, the network premiered their new TGIF lineup featuring Fresh off the Boat and Speechless, which premiered to 2.9 million viewers and a 0.6 and 2.5 million and a 0.5 respectively, marking a low from their previous averages in they new Friday timeslot.

Child Support was down nearly half from its season 1 average with 2.1 million viewers and a 0.4 in the ratings.

On CBS, Blue Bloods retained its spot as the most watched show of the night with 8.5 million viewers, but only a 0.8 in the demo at 10 p.m. MacGyver was steady with 5.8 million viewers and 0.7, while Hawaii Five-0 dipped slightly with 7.3 million viewers and a 0.8 in the rating.

The latest episode of the Last Man Standing revival dealt with Mike Baxter (Tim Allen) finally dealing with the death of his father Bud (Robert Forster), who made a final appearance during the episode as his son finally dealt with his grief.

During the emotional scene, Mike and the ghost of Bud talked about how his son never told him he loved him.

“I was going to,” Mike replied.

“Yeah, me too. Funny how life doesn’t wait for us sometimes?” Bud said before disappearing.

At the end of the episode, Mike decides that rather than selling his father’s business, he would let his daughter Kristin and son-in-law Ryan take over operations of the pot dispensary, so as to keep his legacy alive.

The episode also included a storyline with Mandy (Molly McCook) helping Kyle feel more comfortable at his new office job, though Twitter was more focused on discussing Mandy’s recasting (again), as they continue to miss Molly Ephraim.

McCook took over the role after the show was off the air for over a year, after ABC chose to cancel the series in May 2017. After months of speculation the show would be revived elsewhere, Fox announced they had revived the series in May 2018. Season seven premiered in late September.

Last Man Standing airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.