Last Man Standing Searching For A New Network Home

Tim Allen’s comedy series may be down, but don’t count it out just yet. The Last Man Standing producers are actively speaking with other networks to try and bring the show back for a seventh season.

After being cancelled by ABC last week, the family comedy is looking for a new home so that it can continue to air new episodes in the fall. Unfortunately, the search doesn’t seem to be going too well.

According to Deadline, the LMS producers have been shopping the series ever since its cancellation, they just aren’t having much luck.

The report states that Fox was actually close to making a move for the show. The network seriously considered adding the series to its line-up, but there were too many challenges standing in the way. Fox’s schedule is already packed with shows, so room was hard to come by. On top of that, the series doesn’t really fit the network’s style of comedy. Last Man Standing is a multi-camera sitcom, with a simple premise. All of the comedies on Fox, like Last Man on Earth and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, are much more outrageous.

With Fox out, there doesn’t seem to be any other logical destination for the series. When you pair that with the fact that many of the writers are already landing other jobs, the future is looking grim for Last Man Standing.

Many fans believe that the cancellation of Last Man Standing was a political move, as the conservative values of the show and its star didn’t always mirror those of the network. There was so much outrage from the viewers that a petition to boycott ABC has been gaining a lot of traction online.

As of now, Last Man Standing is still looking for a seventh season, but the possibility of that taking place on a major network has become increasingly slim. Perhaps the show could take the Nashville route, and strike a deal with CMT.

