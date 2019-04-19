‘Last Man Standing’: Nancy Travis’ Response to Fox Renewal Brings out Fervent Response From Fans

Last Man Standing star Nancy Travis thanked fans for their support after the Fox show was picked up for an eighth season Thursday. Fans reciprocated with their own show of love.

“Open some Chardonnay! We are back for season 8!!! Thanks to all of our steadfast fans,” Travis wrote on Twitter. She added the hashtag “Baxters Forever.”

Fans quickly responded, liking her post more than 2,400 times and retweeting 178 times.

“Y’all are my favorite show!!!!! Congratulations,” one fan wrote.

“You guys make us all laugh, regardless of politics, and this Country desperately needs that!! Looking forward to #8! Also, [Molly McCook] is doing a fantastic job, it can’t be easy to step into an established role,” one fan wrote, praising McCook for stepping in as the new Mandy Baxter.

“Hooray. The only reason to stay up past 8:00 PM. Well done,” another fan tweeted.

“Another year of my favorite show. Congratulations,” another fan celebrated.

Last Man Standing was renewed for another season on Thursday, less than a month before the season finale airs on Friday, May 10.

“Hard to believe Last Man Standing hits 150 episodes this week and it gets better with another upcoming season at FOX!” star Tim Allen said in a statement Thursday. “Great news for all of us who are creating these stories and working our pants off to make you all laugh. It’s another big high-five to the legions of loyal fans who have faithfully kept us front and center and huge on the radar. Thanks to our family at Fox who continue to make us feel so at home. Man, if we keep this up, they might have to call our show: Last Man Unable to Stand.”

“We’d like to thank [executive producers] Kevin Abbott, Matt [Berry] and the entire crew, along with our partners at 20th Century Fox Television, for overseeing one of television’s most popular comedies,” Fox President of Entertainment Thorn Michael added. “We’d also like to congratulate them all on reaching 150 episodes — a milestone that’s well-deserved.”

Last Man Standing stars Allen as Mike Baxter and Travis as his on-screen wife, Vanessa Baxter. Amanda Fuller, McCook and Kaitlyn Dever play their daughters. The series also stars Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, Hector Elizondo, Jet Jurgensmeyer, Jonathan Adams and Kirsta Marie Yu.

The next episode of Last Man Standing airs on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. In “Yass Queen,” Mike invites Mandy to a business meeting with an aggressive sales representative (Melissa Peterman). Meanwhile, Ed asks Kyle to transcribe his life story. The episode is the show’s 150th.

Photo credit: Michael Becker/FOX