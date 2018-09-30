‘Last Man Standing’ Alum Molly Ephraim Avoids Discussing Show’s Fox Revival

One of the most discussed topics surrounding the Last Man Standing season 7 premiere was the absence of actress Molly Ephraim. However, Ephraim herself has remained noticeably silent on the subject.

Ephraim chose not to return to the sitcom after it was revived for a seventh season by Fox, and her character, Mandy Baxter, is now played by Molly McCook. Viewers mulled over the recasting all through the premiere episode, with McCook responding to the controversy herself.

However, Ephraim has chosen not to acknowledge the new Last Man Standing season in any way.

Over on her Twitter, Ephraim has actively discussed numerous current events, specifically the hearings concerning Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. She has retweeted several comments, discussed sexual harassment she has faced in her own life and delivered her takes on the hearings.

She has also been promoting her next on-screen endeavor, The Front Runner. Ephraim plays Irene Kelly in the Hugh Jackman-starring Gary Hart biopic, which is being pegged as an awards contender. She has shared trailers and photos from the movie’s premiere, among other messages.

Watched Last Man Standing and its just not same!! Miss u 😞 — samia (@sernasamia) September 29, 2018

However, she is remaining mum on the sitcom, despite numerous fan inquiries.

“Watched Last Man Standing, and its just not same! Miss you,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “Can you just come back to Last Man Standing? Pleeeeeeeease!!!!!”

As wonderful as Molly Ephraim was on the show… the idea was to make her my own. We all decided that if we were to recreate, I would’ve failed miserably. So we had to make it new and different. We’ll find a good rhythm, I promise 🙂 //t.co/fxzBpJIOFv — MOLLY✶McCOOK (@mollyjmccook) September 29, 2018

The desire for Ephraim to return has been strong, so much so that it has led to criticism directed at McCook. However, McCook seems to be taking the backlash in stride and facing it head on through a message to viewers.

“As wonderful as Molly Ephraim was on the show… the idea was to make her (Mandy) my own,” McCook wrote on Friday. “We all decided that if we were to recreate, I would’ve failed miserably. So we had to make it new and different. We’ll find a good rhythm, I promise.”

Last Man Standing airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Photo Credit: ABC / John Fleenor