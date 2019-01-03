‘Last Man Standing’: Mike Argues With Ryan About Boyd in New Sneak Peek

Last Man Standing returns this week with a new episode, which will find Mike Baxter at odds with his son-in-law once again.

Mike (Tim Allen) will face an uphill battle as he attempts to spend more time with his grandson Boyd, and a clip from the episode preview drama between the Baxter patriarch and Ryan (Jordan Masterson).

During the upcoming episode, titled “Three for the Road,” Mike visits Jordan at his late father’s pot shop, Bud’s Buds with the conversation going from taxes to Al Pacino impressions and finding the perfect gift for Vanessa (Nancy Travis). Then, Mike reveals the real reason he stopped by.

“I was hoping I could get you to let me have Boyd for the weekend,” Mike proposes to Ryan in the clip, first released by Entertainment Tonight.

Ryan, however, is not too comfortable with the proposed arrangement.

“Oh, I was thinking of doing something with Boyd for the weekend,” Ryan says, looking slightly annoyed by Mike’s suggestion.

“I think he needs a little grandpa time. I want to take him fishing,” Mike says, hoping that will convince Ryan, who contemplates his answer for a moment before ending up agreeing to Mike’s idea for grandfather-grandson time.

“OK, yeah, he loves fishing but only because I have yet to convince him that fish feel pain,” Ryan replies. Knowing the ABC-turned-Fox family comedy this will likely not be the end of the disagreement, but fans will have to tune in to the episode to see what happens next.

The official episode description for the episode reads: “When Mike offers to take Boyd on a fishing trip, Ryan objects, as his plans interfere with an existing trip he made with his son. Boyd insists the three take a trip together, forcing Mike and Ryan to get along.”

The episode will also feature Mandy (Molly McCook) and Kyle (Christoph Sanders) begin to suspect that Ed (Hector Elizondo) might be involved in a cold murder case. We can bet that will bring the laughs to the winter premiere.

Fans of the sitcom can also expect the return of a beloved recurring character, who will be played by a new face when she returns. My Wife And Kids star Tisha Campbell will take over the role of Chuck Larabee’s (Jonathan Adams) wife, Carol, in an upcoming episode of the series.

The show teased her return during the winter finale when Chuck announced that after getting a job in California, Carol was planning to return to Colorado to be with her husband.

Last Man Standing returns with new episodes Friday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.