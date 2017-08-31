‘Last Man Standing’ Is Officially Leaving Netflix

It seems like Last Man Standing fans just can’t catch a break.

After being canceled by ABC, and unable to find a new home elsewhere, Last Man Standing is about to make another bittersweet goodbye. All seasons of the Tim Allen comedy are set to leave Netflix.

The series has been a mainstay on the streaming service for a number of years, but that run will end on September 30.

On Wednesday morning, Netflix announced a full list of titles coming to and leaving the streaming service next month. While there are a ton of new shows and movies being added, Last Man Standing was on the other list.

Joining the series on the way out the door are CSI: Miami, Army Wives and the first season of Raising Hope.

This move is a dagger in the heart of Last Man Standing fans. After ABC surprisingly canceled the show at the end of the TV season, many petitioned for another network to pick it up, or for ABC to reconsider. There were talks of giving the series life at Fox and CMT, but the plans fell through on both fronts.

With Netflix dropping the show, it may be time to start buying up the seasons of Last Man Standing on DVD.