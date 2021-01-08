'Last Man Standing' Reveals Heartbreaking Update on Beloved 'Home Improvement' Character

The long-awaited Last Man Standing, Home Improvement crossover episode finally aired on Thursday night and it did not disappoint for fans of Tim Allen's first sitcom. The episode, titled "Dual Time," featured Mike Baxter (Allen) meeting Tim Taylor for the first time. The Last Man Standing writers squeezed in as many references to Home Improvement as they could, and provided a heartbreaking update on one of the earlier show's most beloved characters.

In "Dual Time," Mike struggled to figure out how to make "experience" an interesting topic for a special Outdoor Man vlog episode to make the 10th anniversary. While he was trying to concentrate, Vanessa (Nancy Travis) kept distracting him while she had breakfast. It also didn't help that she dropped his lucky pen down the food disposal. This required a handyman and the only one who could fix it was... Tim Taylor.

Tim and Mike looked exactly the same, except Mike colors his hair. Tim is one of the owners of the company and just happened to be visiting Colorado from Detroit while doing inspections for Binford Tools. Tim had to meet this "outdoor guy" people were talking about at his company. The Home Improvement character explained that he had a show called Tool Time, where he did grunts, which Mike wasn't impressed with. Tim didn't quite fix the disposal though, so more work was required.