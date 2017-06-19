‘Last Man Standing’ Revival Talks Break Down At CMT

Fans of Last Man Standing were jumping for joy last week, with the news that the Tim Allen comedy may find a second life at CMT. Unfortunately, those dreams were quickly dashed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, talks between the producers and CMT broke down this weeek, and Last Man Standing won’t be revived after all.

The report states that the two parties had held talks about the potential move of the series, which seemed like a good fit after CMT took on Nashville, another ABC show that had been cancelled. These talks included ideas for a short episode order, to a multiple-season revival. Now, it seems like all of those options are off the table.

The sides couldn’t reach an agreement to bring the sitcom back, and it was mainly due to the cost. CMT, which only has two scripted original series, couldn’t take on the high production costs of Last Man Standing.

While the producers haven’t given up on the series yet, this may have been the very last chance. Many fans looked at CMT as a sure thing, following the success of Nashville, and the fact that both sides are fairly conservative.

This isn’t the case though, and Last Man Standing is still without a home. At this point, it seems as though the last nail may be on its way into the coffin.

