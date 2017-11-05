Social Media Slams Larry David for His ‘SNL’ Concentration Camp Joke

Larry David and Saturday Night Live are under fire for one of the jokes featured in this week’s opening monologue.

During the opening, David touched on the ongoing sexual crime scandals that are tearing through Hollywood as of late. He noted that many of the offenders are unfortunately shared the same religion as him, Judaism.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star then made light of the situation by posing the hypothetical scenario in which he tried to flirt with a woman in a WWII concentration camp.

Up Next: SNL Fans Were Unimpressed With the David S. Pumpkins Special

“I’ve often wondered, if I grew up in Poland when Hitler came to power and was sent to a concentration camp, would I still be checking out women in the camp?” David said. “I think I would. ‘Look at that one over there by barrack C. Oh my God, is she gorgeous! I’ve had my eye on her for weeks. I’d like to go up and say something to her.’”

He added, “Of course, the problem is, there are no good lines in a concentration camp.”

As one might expect, many viewers thought making the light of most the sexual abuse scandal and the Holocaust was a bit over the line.

“Did Larry David really just use his platform on SNL to turn a comment about the Weinstein scandal into a Holocaust joke? Yes. Yes he did,” wrote one fan.

See some of the reactions below.

I’m a little out of it but did Larry David just open SNL with some concentration camp jokes? — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) November 5, 2017

Did Larry David really just use his platform on SNL to turn a comment about the Weinstein scandal into a holocaust joke? Yes. Yes he did. — sophia (@herMajestysopha) November 5, 2017

Maybe Larry David should have left out the concentration camp bit and joked about, oh I don’t know, literally anything else #SNL — Simpson Morgan (@SimpsonMorgan) November 5, 2017

Maybe a little too far with the concentration camp shtick #LarryDavid #SNL pic.twitter.com/xOg4yrrUQk — Jon Levin (@jllevin79) November 5, 2017

Saturday Night Live airs each week at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Will Heath